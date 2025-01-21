Honda “can’t wait until 2027 to take a step” in MotoGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says the brand “can’t wait until 2027” to improve its current form after several difficult years with its RC213V.

Honda is in the midst of one of its worst slumps in its grand prix history, having registered three winless campaigns in the last five years.

It finished last in the constructors’ standings in 2024 with just 75 points, while its top rider in the standings - LCR’s Johann Zarco - was 17th.

With a major regulation change coming in 2027 with the introduction of the 850cc engines, it has been widely thought that Honda could look to allocate all of its resources onto that project amid its current struggles.

But, speaking in an interview with Autosport, Puig says this isn’t an option for Honda right now.

“Brands will always find a way to make bikes go faster and faster,” he said in response to a question about the 2027 rules.

“With fewer controls, with fewer devices, it doesn't matter. It's difficult to give an answer to this question right now, but Honda can't wait until 2027 to take a step, and that's why I have to think about next year.”

Honda has made some key shifts in personnel in recent months, with the most notable being the hiring of former Aprilia technical chief Romano Albesiano to head bike development.

On this, Puig said: “The only strategy we've set for ourselves right now is to improve the bike.

“That's the starting point. And to achieve this, Honda is allocating all the resources at its disposal and its technology.

“I'm not just talking about financial resources, but also human resources.

“That's why we've decided to hire Romano. The first thing is to improve the bike.

“There's no exact plan, we're doing everything we can day by day because we're aware that our level is not what it should be.”

In recent years, Honda’s MotoGP and Formula 1 projects have come under the HRC banner, which Puig says is something the two-wheel division is “trying to take advantage” of.

“I think it's important to clarify something: Honda is winning in Formula 1, yes, but a car and a motorcycle are not the same thing,” he said.

“Honda supplies the engines, but Red Bull has a fantastic team that designs the car.

“In our case, Honda takes care of the entire motorcycle. It's a different concept, but both are under the HRC umbrella.

“We're trying to take advantage of the resources that F1 can offer us. It's something we're starting to try to connect.”