WATCH: Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in first interview as Ducati team-mates

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have sat down for their first interview together as factory Ducati MotoGP team-mates, which you can watch below.

On Monday 20 January, the factory Ducati squad launched its 2025 season at an event in Italy’s Madonna di Campiglio.

It marked the first time that eight-time world champion Marc Marquez appeared in full factory Ducati colours, as he and team-mate Bagnaia pulled the wraps off the marque’s 2025 livery.

On Tuesday, the pair engaged in their first race as team-mates in a downhill ski competition before sitting down for a head-to-head interview with TNT Sports broadcaster Gavin Emmett.

Watch it below.

Ducati had originally planned to promote Jorge Martin to its factory team alongside double premier class world champion Bagnaia last summer.

However, when Marquez publicly refused to take a works Ducati at the Pramac squad, it prompted the Italian marque’s management into a U-turn.

It ultimately led to Martin - who went on to win the 2024 world championship - signing for the factory Aprilia squad as well.

Pramac has dumped Ducati to partner with Yamaha for the 2025 season.

Ducati representation on the grid has shrunk from eight rider to six as a result, with only three GP25s being fielded for Bagnaia, Marquez and VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Last year proved to be Ducati’s most dominant ever in MotoGP as it won 19 of 20 grands prix on its way to a 395-point lead in the constructors’ championship.