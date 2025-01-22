Gigi Dall’Igna: "Best riders", but "maybe impossible" to do better than last year

Gigi Dall’Igna reveals new swingarm, chassis, fairing planned for upcoming MotoGP tests.

Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Ducati launch
Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Ducati launch

Despite having the “best riders” on the MotoGP grid in Francesco Bagnaia and new team-mate Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna admits it will be difficult to replicate last year’s MotoGP dominance.

Nevertheless, his focus is on winning the ‘war’ rather than every ‘battle’.

“I think it's complicated and maybe impossible to do better compared to last year,” Dall’Igna said at this week’s team launch.

“But for sure we can improve ourselves so that we achieve our main goals of winning the riders’ and constructors’ championships.

“So it's not important to do better than last season. The important thing is to win both championships.”

Ducati was defeated in just one grand prix last year as its riders frequently filled the podium and swept the top four positions in the world championship standings.

The factory also won the constructors’ crown by an enormous margin of 395 points, more than double the score of next-best KTM.

But while the official team gains six-time premier-class champion Marquez alongside double champion Bagnaia, Ducati is losing newly crowned champion Jorge Martin plus fellow race winners Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Pramac’s switch to Yamaha is also reducing Desmosedici grid numbers to six.

But the Ducati Lenovo duo are the clear pre-season title favourites.

“We have two champions and, in my view, they are the best riders on the grid in 2025,” Dall’Igna said.

“Pecco is a fantastic rider that brought us back to the riders’ championship [in 2022]. He could confirm his position the following year and has always been fighting for the world title to the end.

“And Marc is one of the best riders not only of modern MotoGP but maybe all time.

“He had a serious injury. Then he spent time with us last year [at Gresini] and did marvellous things. It's such a privilege to have him have him in our team.”

