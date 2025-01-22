Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez reveal the story behind THIS picture

The pair met for the first time in 2010

Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez

Francesco Bagnaia has revealed the story behind a viral picture of him and Ducati MotoGP team-mate Marc Marquez from 2010 when they met for the first time.

Double MotoGP champion Bagnaia will be joined at the factory Ducati squad in 2025 by Marquez, with the pair unveiling the brand’s colours for the new season this week in Italy.

Read more: Why fallout is inevitable at Ducati's MotoGP superteam in 2025

While the pair have already clashed on track in 2024 in a controversial clash at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and again at the Spanish GP in a head-to-head for victory, they were cordial in their first official interview together.

Taking place on the Madonna di Campiglio, chaired by TNT Sport commentator Gavin Emmett, Marquez and Bagnaia were asked about a range of topics.

One of them was about a viral picture of the pair taken in 2010, when Marquez was still in the 125cc class and Bagnaia had yet to make it into grand prix racing.

“I remember that day,” Bagnaia said.

“It was the season he won the first title. I remember perfectly that day. We were there for maybe the second or third test of the season with the Monlau Competicion team [in Barcelona] and Marc was there because he was training with the supermoto.

“He just came to say high. I was sharing the garage with [Lorenzo] Baldassarri that season.

“And I just asked for a picture because he was a young Spanish rider doing a fantastic job with KTM the year before, and my crew chief was saying to me ‘we have to look close to him this season’ because I think we will do it. And he did it.”

Read more: Why Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025

Marquez won the 125cc crown on a Derbi in his third season in the class, doing so with 10 race victories, before stepping up to Moto2 in 2011.

When asked about the same picture, Marquez said: “I didn’t remember exactly that day, but I know he was riding for Monlau, and I had a very tight relationship with Monlau Competicion.

“But I didn’t remember exactly the day.”

Marquez was there supporting his younger brother Alex Marquez, who was also testing with the Monlau Competicion team.

Bagnaia would get to grand prix racing in 2013, the year Marquez made his debut in the MotoGP class and became premier class champion for the first time.

It wouldn’t be until 2016 that Bagnaia would win a grand prix, scoring two victories on a Mahindra before stepping up to Moto2, where he was champion in 2018.

He made his MotoGP debut in 2019 with Pramac Ducati and moved to the factory Ducati squad in 2021, going on to win the title in 2022 and 2023.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence to offer first words since driving a Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s lap time on Ferrari F1 test debut
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
4h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Ducati tease “risk” in GP25 development at Sepang test
Ducati
MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez reveal the story behind THIS picture
Bagnaia, Marquez

More News

MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025
Ducati
Moto3 News
5h ago
Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5h ago
WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time
Christian Horner behind the wheel of one of Red Bull's F1 cars
WSBK News
5h ago
WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
Analysis: Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025
Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez