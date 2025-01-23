Injured Sean Dylan Kelly provides update after crucial head scan

Sean Dylan Kelly has confirmed that the results of a head scan have come back clear.

The MotoAmerica rider was hospitalised after a scary accident in training.

After a “big (and weird) face-plant crash on my supermoto” he was put into a neck brace and taken into hospital last weekend.

Kelly has now confirmed: “Head scan came out CLEAR!

“Feeling very lucky all the check-ups have gone well. Focused on taking it easy for a few more days and I’ll be straight back to it.

“Thank you ALL for the huge love and support. Really means a lot.”

Kelly finished fourth in the MotoAmerica Superbike class last season, representing the TopPro BMW team.

It represented a comeback from an injury-hit 2023 as a Moto2 rider. His injuries saw him lose his ride with American Racing midseason.

Kelly can now look forward to returning to action in the USA despite his worrying preseason training accident.