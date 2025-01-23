MotoGP stars accelerate winter testing preparations with Aspar track days

With MotoGP winter testing just around the corner, a number of stars - including Marc Marquez - have been carrying out on-bike training sessions at the Aspar Circuit in Spain.

Fresh from Ducati’s factory team launch for the 2025 season at the Madonna di Campiglio, eight-time world champion Marquez go straight back to training at Valencia’s Aspar Circuit.

Marquez has already been at the venue twice this month riding a Ducati Panigale V2, trying the latest version of that a few weeks ago where it was reported by the brand’s CEO Claudio Domenicali that the Spaniard matched the track’s lap record.

Casey O’Gorman showing Marc Marquez the way round Aspar circuit on a training day, Marc then recorded a video for French superbike star Justine Pedermonte’s birthday pic.twitter.com/J3H3hmzYnB — Ian Martin (@IanTeamBike) January 23, 2025

On Wednesday, Marquez climbed aboard his V2 Panigale again at the track to carry out more training ahead of pre-season testing getting underway in Malaysia on 5-7 February.

He was joined by his younger brother Alex Marquez, as well as his Gresini team-mate for 2025 Fermin Aldeguer.

The Aspar track has become something of a winter haven for MotoGP stars, with reigning world champion Jorge Martin riding at the circuit recently.

Over the past few days, 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo and 2020 title winner Joan Mir rode at the circuit.

Quartararo, Mir and Aldeguer will all head to South East Asia early as pre-season preparations continue.

All three are set to be on track between 31 January and 2 February for the Sepang shakedown, which is open to rookies, concession manufacturer riders and test riders.

The factory Yamaha squad, as well as its new satellite partner Pramac, will launch its 2025 season on 31 January at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

The factory Honda squad’s launch event will take place the following day in Jakarta.