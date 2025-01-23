MotoGP stars accelerate winter testing preparations with Aspar track days

Marquez brothers, Quartararo and Mir all spotted at Aspar Circuit this week

Marc Marquez, Ducati
Marc Marquez, Ducati
© Crash

With MotoGP winter testing just around the corner, a number of stars - including Marc Marquez - have been carrying out on-bike training sessions at the Aspar Circuit in Spain.

Fresh from Ducati’s factory team launch for the 2025 season at the Madonna di Campiglio, eight-time world champion Marquez go straight back to training at Valencia’s Aspar Circuit.

Marquez has already been at the venue twice this month riding a Ducati Panigale V2, trying the latest version of that a few weeks ago where it was reported by the brand’s CEO Claudio Domenicali that the Spaniard matched the track’s lap record.

On Wednesday, Marquez climbed aboard his V2 Panigale again at the track to carry out more training ahead of pre-season testing getting underway in Malaysia on 5-7 February.

He was joined by his younger brother Alex Marquez, as well as his Gresini team-mate for 2025 Fermin Aldeguer.

The Aspar track has become something of a winter haven for MotoGP stars, with reigning world champion Jorge Martin riding at the circuit recently.

Over the past few days, 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo and 2020 title winner Joan Mir rode at the circuit.

Quartararo, Mir and Aldeguer will all head to South East Asia early as pre-season preparations continue.

All three are set to be on track between 31 January and 2 February for the Sepang shakedown, which is open to rookies, concession manufacturer riders and test riders.

The factory Yamaha squad, as well as its new satellite partner Pramac, will launch its 2025 season on 31 January at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

The factory Honda squad’s launch event will take place the following day in Jakarta.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
47m ago
2025 World Superbike rider line-up: The full grid
Scott Redding, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Honda has “found the right way to keep going” after WorldSBK suspensions switch
Xavi Vierge in pits, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 drivers face bans and points deductions under new FIA ‘misconduct’ rules
Max Verstappen was caught up in a swearing row with the FIA last year
MotoGP News
1h ago
MotoGP stars accelerate winter testing preparations with Aspar track days
Marc Marquez, Ducati
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “will use Jorge Martin as a reference”
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari seek to ‘erase’ Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes memory with extreme simulator methods
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
2h ago
Scott Redding enjoys “amazing” first day on Ducati WorldSBK return
Scott Redding, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2h ago
WorldSBK 2025 Jerez test - Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
3h ago
WSBK’s only Kawasaki rider makes his demand for the bike clear
Garrett Gerloff
WSBK News
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega’s admission: “I was fast but Toprak Razgatlioglu was not here!”
Nicolo Bulega