Supercross champion Jett Lawrence splits with agent after “misappropriation of funds”

Jett Lawrence and his brother, Hunter Lawrence, have announced a split with their long-time manager Lucas Mirtl.

A statement attributed to the Lawrences published today (23 January) by US-based motocross journalist Lewis Phillips has revealed that the split was caused by the “misappropriation of funds” by Mirtl.

"Over the last two weeks we became suspicious of potentially fraudulent activity related to one of our business accounts,” the statement reads.

“Following an initial investigation, we became aware of and in possession of evidence of misuse and misappropriation of our personal funds by our agent Lucas Mirtl for his benefit and as of 9:00 AM EST this morning we have fired him.

“Further, Wasserman [the agency for which Mirtl worked and to which both Lawrence brothers are signed] has fired him as well and we will continue our investigation and turn over all findings to the relevant authorities shortly.

“Wasserman will continue to represent us with Jacob Hayes and Travis Clarke taking over management duties.”

Mirtl was responsible for the Lawrences’ move to the US from the European-based MXGP paddock in 2019 to race AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

Since moving to the US, both Lawrence brothers have won titles in the AMA Supercross 250SX class, and both have titles in the 250MX Pro Motocross class.

In 2023, Jett Lawrence became the third rider in history to win each moto of an AMA Pro Motocross season, and was the first rookie since Jeremy McGrath in 1993 to win the premier class title in AMA Supercross when he clinched the title last May.