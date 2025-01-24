Ducati stalwart admits Marc Marquez “made us suffer” in the past

Michele Pirro says having Marc Marquez, who “made us suffer” in the past, at the factory Ducati MotoGP team has “given an important charge to the whole group”.

Eight-time grand prix world champion Marquez joined the Ducati fold in 2024 when he moved to the Gresini satellite squad to try and rebuild his stalled career.

Having quickly worked his way into contention for a factory seat for 2025, Ducati ultimately signed Marquez after he refused a works bike at Pramac - forcing the marque into a U-turn on its original decision to promote Jorge Martin.

Marquez and new team-mate Francesco Bagnaia pulled the wraps off Ducati’s 2025 livery at its launch event in the Madonna district Campiglio in Italy earlier this week.

Test rider Pirro, who has been an instrumental figure in Ducati’s recent MotoGP success, says the arrival of Marquez has given fresh motivation that “has not always been easy” to find.

“I must say that in recent years, when we have dominated, it has not always been easy to find the stimuli,” Pirro told GPOne.

“The arrival of Marc has given an important charge to the whole group, Pecco first of all. I see a new, different energy.

“As I said in the conference [at the launch] this is the dream team, and for me that I am no longer very young to be able to see this team is a dream.

“To see that same Marquez who had been ‘the enemy’ for years, in the [Andrea] Dovizioso and [Jorge] Lorenzo years, or when he didn’t want to come to Ducati in 2016.

“There were situations in the past where he made us suffer. He still remains a spectacular guy, then it is clear that fans are fans - but you have to recognise the talent of both Pecco and Marc regardless of one’s tastes.

“Now we will see them both in the same team, on the red bike, as Marc says “the best bike”, something we have earned out on track.

“The task will be to put them in the best conditions. We have the advantage of starting from a very good base, the one from last season.

“I don’t believe in upheavals, but there are still things we can work on, and for the rest we wait for the track.

“As I often say, our improvement depends on that of our opponents. We will have a clearer idea after the tests.”