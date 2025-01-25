Fabio di Giannantonio at “85%”, Superbike at Mandalika next

Fabio di Giannantonio gives an update on his fitness following shoulder surgery.

Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio

Fabio di Giannantonio estimates he is back at 85% fitness after missing the final MotoGP rounds of last season to undergo surgery on the left shoulder he dislocated in Austria.

The VR46 rider took his best results of last season with fourth places in Phillip Island and Buriram just before withdrawing, a decision made to ensure he was fit for pre-season testing on a factory-spec Ducati in 2025.

Speaking in a Zoom call ahead of today’s Pertamina VR46 team launch, di Giannantonio said:

“I'm good. The recovery is going well. I'm around 85% of the [full] physical form and I hope to improve a little bit more in the next weeks before the first test and first race of the season.

“It has been a long winter. I did a lot a lot of work in every area. I can't wait to join the track in the next week.

“The plan is to ride a few days with a Panigale at Mandalika, so we will test my physical form before the first MotoGP test of this year.”

That debut outing on the Desmosedici GP25 takes place from February 5-7 at Sepang in Malaysia, followed by a final test in Buriram, the venue for the Thai season opener on March 1-2.

“I'm fully motivated,” di Giannantonio added. “The winter has been long, but was also good to recover, especially mentally, and recharge the batteries.

“So after the team launch, I can't wait to jump on track.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio at “85%”, Superbike at Mandalika next
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
12m ago
Franco Morbidelli: “I'm looking for P3-2-1”
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 livery
MotoGP News
2h ago
di Giannantonio will try to “disturb the fight” between “under pressure” Bagnaia, Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
FIRST LOOK: Rossi details as Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli unwrap 2025 VR46 MotoGP colours
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes “very close” F1 cost cap admission after crash-strewn 2024
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
4h ago
WATCH LIVE: VR46 presents 2025 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
2025 VR46 MotoGP launch live stream
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen “nervously waiting” to see if Red Bull can recover without Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jorge Martin on Marc Marquez: “I saw the data, you say ‘damn’...”
Marc Marquez