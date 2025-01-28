Ducati “GP24 a great bike, GP25 will be a weapon!”

GP24 “one of the greatest packages we’ve seen” - GP25 “will be a weapon”

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio

The Pertamina VR46 team will have a split garage in terms of bike specification in MotoGP this season.

As part of its new official Ducati satellite team status, Fabio di Giannantonio has been upgraded to a factory spec GP25 while Franco Morbidelli will stay on the GP24 he raced at Pramac last season.

But might familiarity with the GP24, and a season's worth of race data, prove an advantage for Morbidelli this year?

“The GP24 is a great bike,” Morbidelli replied at VR46’s Jakarta team launch. “It was born great, was unbelievably fast from the first tests in Malaysia and won its first race.

“So I believe a lot in the GP24 package. It’s a great machine, one of the greatest packages we’ve seen.”

Morbidelli’s debut Ducati season was rocked by a winter head injury, robbing him of pre-season testing, before reaching ninth in the standings.

Meanwhile the other GP24 riders - of Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini - were ranked first, second and fourth in the world championship.

“The dominance the GP24 had last year was impressive,” Morbidelli continued.

“There were four GP24s in the top four quite often, especially when I caught up in the second half of the season. So that bike can do amazing things and be very quick on track.

“Let’s see if it’s an advantage or not [to stay on a GP24], I believe that everybody has their own advantages and disadvantages. Let’s see what we can do with our package, which is really good.”

Gresini’s Alex Marquez underlined the potential of the GP24 by outpacing the prototype GP25s at last November’s Barcelona test.

Watching from the sidelines was di Giannantonio, who withdrew from the final rounds of last season to undergo shoulder surgery.

Only Marc Marquez was able to enjoy regular podiums and race wins on the GP23 last year.

Most others, including Diggia and then team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, battled with a bike designed for the previous generation of Michelin rear tyre.

The young Italian will now leap two-years forward as the only rider other than factory stars Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez with a GP25.

“For me it’s a kind of big step coming from the GP23 because it’s two years forward in the development of the bike,” di Giannantonio said.

“It will be a new challenge for sure, it will be quite different at the beginning because we have to focus a lot on development of the [GP25] and try to understand what works, what not.

“Anyway, I think that the [GP25] bike Ducati is bringing will be a weapon, coming from such a great bike as the GP24. It will be a new challenge for sure, we just have to be focussed and enjoy this kind of responsibility to develop this bike.”

No changes in tyre specification are planned for this season, after the debut of a new front was postponed.

Most therefore expect the performance difference between the GP24 and GP25s to be comparable with the GP22 vs GP23s in 2023, when all four riders on year-old bikes at VR46/Gresini claimed podiums (including four GP wins).

di Giannantonio will debut on the GP25, and first MotoGP laps since last year's Thai Grand Prix, during the official Sepang test from February 5-7.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
22m ago
Major UK TV broadcast change for WSBK and BSB in 2025
Jonathan Rea
F1 News
39m ago
Kimi Antonelli reaches key driving milestone - on the roads...
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
53m ago
VR46 MotoGP riders take to Mandalika for pre-season training
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Panigale V4-S
F1 News
1h ago
Jeremy Clarkson spreads “I am told” rumour about Lewis Hamilton’s house in Italy
Jeremy Clarkson
RR News
1h ago
Big changes for Jamie Coward and KTS Racing for the 2025 Isle of Man TT
Jamie Coward, 2024 Isle of Man TT, KTS Racing

More News

WSBK
1h ago
WorldSBK Portimao test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari told to be ‘pretty worried’ about ‘out of sorts’ Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Could Valtteri Bottas drive for McLaren in 2025?
Valtteri Bottas
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu gives answer to test participation after injury
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi "is very curious because he never rode Lombok”
Valentino Rossi video message, 2025 VR46 MotoGP launch