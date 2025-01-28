Ducati announce new sponsorship to feature on Marc Marquez’s arm

Ducati have confirmed a new sponsorship for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

The Italian manufacturer will work with Eternoo, a company from the same region who distribute building materials.

Eternoo’s logo will feature on the fairings of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez’s bikes.

The logo will also adorn the arm of Marquez’s suit.

Marquez’s changing sponsor deals is an intriguing point of interest throughout the offseason as he switches from Gresini Ducati to the factory team.

He has ended a long-standing relationship with Red Bull, as a result of Ducati’s deal with rival energy drink Monster.

Marquez has been able to bring some of his personal sponsors along for the ride, including the Spanish beer Estrella Galicia.

Some key real estate on his arm will now be taken up by Ducati’s newest partner.

Eternoo are based in Modena, only down the road from Ducati’s home at Borgo Panigale.

Federico Nessi (Eternoo Spa CEO) said: “Eternoo is thrilled to support the Ducati Lenovo Team in the great challenges that await Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in both 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“Seeing our logo alongside such a prestigious brand is a pride for all the people who work with us, and we are sure for our stakeholders too and then from customers to suppliers.

“We are happy to show to the public our extended logo, and the monogram that combines the ‘E’ of Eternoo (and Edilizia) with the infinity symbol, underlining how constructions could be eternal. I like to believe that our collaborators will feel like ‘Ducati riders’ every day, ready to race to face our customers' problems and win the challenges that our beautiful field presents us daily.”

Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse Sporting Director) said: “I want to really thank Federico for believing in our project.

“We are truly happy to welcome Eternoo into the Ducati world and we are proud to have this excellence deeply linked to our territory at our side.

“This partnership is based on shared values that link our companies, such as dedication to work and innovative vision.”