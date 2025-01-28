VR46 set the record straight after Pedro Acosta rumours

Uccio Salucci has responded to rumours about Pedro Acosta being sounded out for the VR46 MotoGP squad, noting ‘I never spoke seriously about it in our team’.

Last year’s rookie sensation Acosta signed a multi-year deal to continue as a factory KTM rider from the 2025 season, having been associated with the Austrian manufacturer throughout his grand prix career.

However, KTM’s current financial crisis and the uncertainty over its MotoGP future has led to speculation that Acosta is already looking for a way out for 2026.

One rumour that has emerged in recent weeks is a potential move to the VR46 squad on a satellite Ducati - speculation only fuelled further by Acosta taking part in the 100Km of Champions event organised by Valentino Rossi in Tavullia earlier this month.

VR46 team manager Salucci has moved to quash these rumours, however, noting that it’s not a serious discussion that has taken place.

“First of all, I’m sorry about the story about KTM, because we have a very good relationship with KTM,” he said.

“We started our relationship in 2014 in Moto3, with [Stefan] Pierer and [Pit] Beirer and all the board and management for KTM.

“I don’t like this story, but unfortunately it’s like this.

“And the second note, Acosta is a fantastic rider.

“Maybe now he is the best talent in MotoGP. But now it’s too early to speak about this and sincerely I never spoke seriously about Acosta in our team.”

In recent weeks, Acosta has publicly said that the KTM situation has no effect on his immediate MotoGP future.

KTM’s financial crisis has led it into self-administration and a restructuring process in order to save the company.

The most recent update coming out of Austria is that 23 potential investors have expressed interest in financing the company.

A crucial meeting will be held on 25 February where the creditors will vote on the current restructuring plan, which would see them be repaid 30% of the money owed to them by KTM.

While that is the statutory minimum amount, some creditors are said to not be happy with this.

KTM’s debts are currently standing at a confirmed €2.2 billion.