Beaming Jack Miller unveils his very different Yamaha

Jack Miller has shown off his new Yamaha.

But it’s not the MotoGP machine that he will ride for the 2025 season.

Instead, it is a motocross bike adorned with the Australian flag.

The 250cc four-stroke Yamaha, which has been refined by high-tech add-ons, also features his ‘Thriller Motorsport’ logo and his ‘CAT’ sponsor.

Miller’s preparation for MotoGP campaigns can famously include motocross training in Australia and he now has a bike to match his day-job.

Miller will move from KTM to the newly-created Pramac Yamaha team this season.

Pramac have switched from being a Ducati satellite team to joining Yamaha’s ranks, bolstering the Japanese manufacturer.

Miller will team with Miguel Oliveira - meaning Pramac’s riders have experience of the Ducati, the KTM, the Aprilia and the Honda between them.

But Miller has been warned that he might require more adapting than Oliveira.

“In my opinion, Miguel’s riding style suits the M1. While Jack will have to alter his riding style a little bit,” Yamaha’s Massimo Meregalli said.

But Pramac represents a fresh opportunity for the experienced Miller after a frustrating two-year period at KTM.

He will be in action from this Friday at the shakedown test.