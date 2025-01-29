Valentino Rossi displays huge bruise - and motivational message as racing resumes

Valentino Rossi is busier than ever, four years on from his MotoGP retirement.

While the current crop of MotoGP stars won’t be in action until next weekend’s Sepang test, and won’t race until February 28, The Doctor is preparing to compete again.

Rossi has shared a series of events in his busy life between the conclusion of last year’s racing and the new season starting this weekend.

That includes a massive bruise on the inside of his leg which he had never displayed before.

Rossi also shared images with his partner Francesca, and of himself DJ’ing at a party.

He offered a glimpse into his private family life and his ongoing professional life which included his annual 100km of Champions event in Tavullia earlier this month, where he was the runner-up alongside Luca Marini.

Most importantly, Rossi and his partner Francesca welcomed their second baby, Gabriella, during the winter.

But he is now ready to leap back into racing.

Read more: Inside Valentino Rossi's chase for his long-awaited tenth world title

“‘Racing is life, the rest is just waiting’ said Steve McQueen upside down, maybe a little exaggerated but definitely effective,” Rossi posted to social media.

“This is what happened to me from the last race of 2024 in Jeddah until yesterday.

“Yeah, because this weekend the 2025 season starts in Australia for the 12H of Bathurst on the crazy Mount Panorama track.”

Rossi, now 45, will compete at the Bathurst 12 Hours to kickstart his four-wheel campaign.

Representing Team WRT and driving a BMW, Rossi will make his third appearance at the endurance race Down Under. His best place so far was fifth, last year.

Rossi’s priority this season is the LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship, where he will drive for BMW’s factory project.