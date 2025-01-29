Valentino Rossi displays huge bruise - and motivational message as racing resumes

Valentino Rossi channels his inner Steve McQueen

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi is busier than ever, four years on from his MotoGP retirement.

While the current crop of MotoGP stars won’t be in action until next weekend’s Sepang test, and won’t race until February 28, The Doctor is preparing to compete again.

Rossi has shared a series of events in his busy life between the conclusion of last year’s racing and the new season starting this weekend.

That includes a massive bruise on the inside of his leg which he had never displayed before.

Rossi also shared images with his partner Francesca, and of himself DJ’ing at a party.

He offered a glimpse into his private family life and his ongoing professional life which included his annual 100km of Champions event in Tavullia earlier this month, where he was the runner-up alongside Luca Marini.

Most importantly, Rossi and his partner Francesca welcomed their second baby, Gabriella, during the winter.

But he is now ready to leap back into racing.

Read more: Inside Valentino Rossi's chase for his long-awaited tenth world title

“‘Racing is life, the rest is just waiting’ said Steve McQueen upside down, maybe a little exaggerated but definitely effective,” Rossi posted to social media.

“This is what happened to me from the last race of 2024 in Jeddah until yesterday.

“Yeah, because this weekend the 2025 season starts in Australia for the 12H of Bathurst on the crazy Mount Panorama track.”

Rossi, now 45, will compete at the Bathurst 12 Hours to kickstart his four-wheel campaign.

Representing Team WRT and driving a BMW, Rossi will make his third appearance at the endurance race Down Under. His best place so far was fifth, last year.

Rossi’s priority this season is the LMGT3 class of the World Endurance Championship, where he will drive for BMW’s factory project.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
24m ago
History repeats itself with latest Lewis Hamilton crash for new F1 team
Hamilton's crash for Mercedes at Jerez
F1 News
31m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
F1 News
48m ago
Lewis Hamilton's second Ferrari F1 test ends with crash
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
59m ago
Valentino Rossi displays huge bruise - and motivational message as racing resumes
Valentino Rossi
WSBK Results
1h ago
Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Alex Lowes, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
‘No leader’ accusation for Honda as bleak predictions made
Honda
MotoGP News
1h ago
Circuit boss provides update on 2025 Valencia MotoGP after flood disaster
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton “far behind in preparation” at “Charles Leclerc’s team”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda could yet race for Red Bull as new role mooted
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
2h ago
Remy Gardner “didn’t push 100%” to set fourth fastest time at Portimao WorldSBK test
Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.