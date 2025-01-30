TNT Sports unveil 2025 MotoGP broadcast team

The 2025 MotoGP broadcast team for TNT Sports has been unveiled.

Presenter Suzi Perry has shared a photo of the group that will cover the season-opening Thailand MotoGP.

Loved hibernating for the Winter. #Motogp @motogpontnt prep is well underway now, flights, meetings, ideas etc. And … we will all be in Thailand for the opener ♥️ What a top bunch of humans they are 😆 pic.twitter.com/xXV4VAQyx5 — Suzi Perry (@suziperry) January 29, 2025

Perry is the experienced TV anchor who will again be at the centre of TNT Sports’ coverage.

Gavin Emmett will provide commentary for MotoGP sessions, and conduct rider interviews as part of the channel’s wider coverage.

Michael Laverty, Neil Hodgson and Sylvain Guintoli provide key perspectives as ex-racers, and will combine pundit roles with commentary.

Natalie Quirk is a reporter inside the paddock who gets the first word with key riders after a session.

Steve Day will be returning in his commentary role in 2025 too.

TNT Sports have announced changes for the new season which impact the World Superbike Championship and British Superbike Championship.

Eurosport, the channel which broadcast WSBK and BSB, will no longer exist.

It will be merged with TNT Sports, confirmed the parent company of the two channels, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

It means MotoGP, WSBK and BSB will now be found in the same place.

The change is effective from February 28, 2025.

The MotoGP season begins in Thailand on February 28-March 2.