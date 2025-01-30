2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test: How to follow

This is how to follow the 2025 Sepang Shakedown test on January 31-February 2. We have listed the Sepang Shakedown test start times below.

The new season officially begins with the Shakedown in Sepang, Malaysia.

Every factory will send riders out on track, over the course of three days, to conduct early testing of their new bikes.

Ducati, Aprilia and KTM are restricted to only their test riders and rookies for the Shakedown.

But, due to concession rules, Honda and Yamaha can add their MotoGP racers into the mix too.

That means Honda’s new test rider Aleix Espargaro will be joined by Luca Marini and Joan Mir, and the LCR duo.

Yamaha’s factory pair Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be joined by Pramac’s riders, and test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso.

How to follow the 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test from anywhere

The Sepang Shakedown test is not televised. There is no live stream to follow the action.

But don’t worry, Crash.net will provide all the coverage and information that you need.

We’ll be in the paddock in Sepang and will bring you live lap-by-lap updates, plus live lap timings.

We’ll tell you about the latest tech updates and bring you interviews with the riders.

Follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for pictures, lap times, and verdicts from the riders.

2025 Sepang Shakedown test start times

Friday January 31
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Saturday February 1
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Sunday February 2
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

