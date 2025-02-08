Ducati make “having lunch” claim as Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia show of unity

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia’s relationship began by socialising with their partners, Ducati insist.

All eyes in the MotoGP paddock will be on the Ducati garage this season, where arguably the two favourites for the championship will be stationed.

Marquez and Bagnaia are new teammates but also clearly rivals for the top prize, defended by Jorge Martin who must adjust to his Aprilia.

Ducati insist the much-discussed relationship between their factory riders has started perfectly.

“We are writing the history of our sport,” sporting director Mauro Grassilli told GPOne, before the Sepang test, about their red-hot rider line-up.

“We are working well, and I see that there is a beautiful relationship between the two riders.

“They are even having lunch together with their respective wives and girlfriends.

“What we need to do we are doing, then the track will have its say. We will see what happens.

“From my experience, I have always seen very good relationships between riders.

“Even in the days of Loris Capirossi and Troy Bayliss when I started. The relationship between riders is important, and I expected it because [Marquez and Bagnaia] are good, intelligent, professional people.”

The Sepang test allowed Ducati’s factory riders to unite by developing the package that they will use this season, along with VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

For now, their union is mutually beneficial. Ducati believe it remain this way.

“It will be good, exciting and equally important to create a good climate, but it’s not the most difficult thing.

“They are professionals, they are people who know how to do their job.

“Pecco is very professional. I saw him coming back from his honeymoon, extremely relaxed, calm, and confident.

“Marc I have known for a short time. It started last year when we met in hospitality. I’m still finding out about him. So far, i like everything about him: the way he relates to Pecco, to us, to sponsors, to the media.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

