Pedro Acosta names three key weaknesses to address in MotoGP 2025

Pedro Acosta identifies his flaws

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta knows what he must do to improve in his second MotoGP season.

Last year, the rookie took the premier class by storm, finished sixth in the championship and did enough to earn a promotion to KTM’s factory team.

In 2025, now a known commodity and arguably MotoGP’s hottest talent, Acosta wants to correct three key flaws.

“In ‘24 I learned that maybe sometimes it’s better to be a little bit more calm and try to use the head in some moments,” he said.

“Because it’s true we lost a lot of good opportunities during the year when we wanted too much and this year we will try to use the head more.”

Acosta added about improvements for 2025: “The qualifying and then the first few laps of the race.

“[Last year] we saw many races where we had pace to fight for podiums or victories but for these bad qualifying [sessions] we were struggling to catch the group.

“So these two points will be the most important things to improve in the season.”

Acosta reflected on his rookie year: “2024 had many good moments but still [there is] a target that we keep in the pocket to make it happen.

“I learned how to manage a race, and how the MotoGP class is much different compared to the smaller classes.

“For this, we still have many goals to make happen.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

