Is this the best under-the-radar rider line-up in MotoGP 2025?

"We have two riders coming off two different motorcycles"

KTM
KTM

KTM might have off the track problems but their rider line-up for MotoGP in 2025 is ominous.

Pedro Acosta has been promoted into the factory team after a stellar rookie season, alongside the experienced Brad Binder.

The new-look Tech3 team comprises race winners Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.

Although Ducati’s factory garage possesses a duo of stars, KTM might be quietly optimistic that their four-pronged attack is something to shout about.

“For me there are only positives with such a strong rider line-up,” Binder said.

“Firstly, we have two riders coming off two different motorcycles from two different factories, so they are bringing us that wealth of knowledge and experience.

“I really think this will help us firstly boost the project and see where we can improve and where our strong points are.

“Secondly, from a rider’s point of view it always helps you to chip away and find the maximum every day possible.”

Vinales (from Aprilia) and Bastianini (from Ducati) bring valuable knowledge of KTM’s rivals.

And in Acosta, KTM possess the brightest young talent in the sport.

Acosta’s arrival in the factory team means Binder, a KTM stalwart, is now their elder statesman.

“It’s weird because when I think about it, it feels like we have been teammates already for a year because Tech3 and the factory team were working so closely together for the last couple of seasons, and there was not a big difference,” Binder said.

“Of course it is strange to be the older one in the team now. It’s the first time in my life that it has happened.

“It’s super cool on one hand because Pedro has come into MotoGP with such a boom and has done an incredible job.

“He’s incredibly fast, obviously, and for sure he will keep me on my toes.”

