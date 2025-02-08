Valentino Rossi shares money details of his fractious Honda exit

"I should have earned more," rues Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi has shed light on the fall-out which led to his Honda exit.

Rossi was already a five-time world champion when he bizarrely walked away from Honda at the end of 2003, to join the unfancied Yamaha.

The rest is history - but Rossi has described his bitter feeling with Honda which led to his departure.

“When I signed the second contract with Honda, in 2002, I was already ‘Valentino Rossi’,” he told Andrea Migno’s podcast.

“My manager pushed, we asked for a lot of money. Honda arm-wrestled us.

“Honda said ‘okay’ then [waited, waited, waited]...

“In January they called and said ‘we will give you this money, it’s the end of January, what the f*** else are you going to do?’

“They screwed us economically. I should have earned more."

Honda was like Ducati now

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

“The Honda then was like the Ducati now," Rossi said.

"The first bikes were all Hondas.

“Let’s say now that Pecco Bagnaia decides to go to Yamaha - it would be madness!

“But Honda were not very nice. It was ‘Valentino Rossi only won because of the Honda’.

“In every interview, they said ‘the first five bikes are all Hondas, so if Rossi is there? Then okay…’

“Honda are tough and strong. We decided to go to Yamaha…”

Honda notoriously would not let Rossi test his new Yamaha at the 2003 postseason test.

It meant Rossi could not try his new package until early-2004, giving him a major disadvantage heading into the season.

But he sensationally won the first race in South Africa, which he still regards his greatest moment, before capturing a sixth world championship that year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
40m ago
FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery
LCR Honda
MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi shares money details of his fractious Honda exit
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
Is Carlos Sainz underappreciated? “In the shade” after F1 team moves
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
4h ago
David Coulthard puts forward explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona crash
David Coulthard
BSB News
4h ago
BSB boss visits Bishopscourt, wants ‘closer’ links to Irish racing
BSB

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Alex Rins explains Yamaha plan to introduce V4
Alex Rins, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
6h ago
Williams hint at Franco Colapinto return option as part of Alpine deal
Franco Colapinto made his F1 debut with Williams in 2024
RR News
6h ago
Pedro Acosta’s back-story about Michael Dunlop link-up at Valentino Rossi’s ranch
Dunlop, Acosta
MotoGP News
8h ago
Three broken bones, but two MotoGP riders are plotting a quick comeback
Raul Fernandez
F1 News
8h ago
Toto Wolff makes Mercedes demand amid fluctuation admission
Mercedes won four races in 2024