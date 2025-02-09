Maverick Vinales sets clear target for MotoGP 2025

New KTM rider sets out his expectation for the new season

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales has set himself a goal for MotoGP in 2025 as he switches to a new manufacturer.

Vinales has left Aprilia and will join the KTM Tech3 team, where he becomes a part of an impressive four-rider line-up at the brand.

Last season, Vinales’ win at COTA made him the sole non-Ducati grand prix winner.

He said about the 2025 season: “My expectation, especially my goal, is to be at the maximum in every single session.

“It is very important because the first year when you go to a new bike, you need to be always very concentrated.

“You need to be open for new feelings, for a new experience.

“Every time you go to a new track it’s a completely different experience from the previous years so you have to be always with an open mentality and be very focused, so my objective is to be focused and to be able to perform at my maximum.

“And obviously winning and fighting at the front will be crucial and very important for us.”

Vinales also dreams of making history by winning a MotoGP race with a fourth manufacturer, after Yamaha, Suzuki and Aprilia.

“To win with four different manufacturers, basically is history, so obviously it is a goal,” he said.

“It’s really nice to have your name in the books and this is something that motivates me a lot.

“Obviously it’s part of the plan, part of the objective, but we need to remember that the objective at the end is to be No 1 at the end of the year.

“So that is the real goal…”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

