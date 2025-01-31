Latest detail for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati windscreen announced

The latest detail for the Ducati GP25 has been announced.

Ducati have confirmed a new partner for the upcoming MotoGP season who will provide windscreens for Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia's bikes.

WRS, an Italian company described as “a world leader in the production of windscreens for motorcycles”, are a new technical partner of Ducati’s.

The company’s vow is to “meet the specific needs of the riders and their bikes, ensuring optimal performance in terms of aerodynamics, visibility and resistance”.

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting Director, said: “WRS is an important reality linked to the territory and we share values ​​such as high technological content, commitment to research and innovation.

“We are very happy to begin this new collaboration with a clear common goal: always being competitive and continuously improving.”

Nicolas Zavoli, WRS CEO, said: “We are thrilled and honored to be part of this extraordinary adventure with Ducati Corse.

“Working alongside riders as Bagnaia and Marquez is a great responsibility for us, but also an extra motivation to continue to push to the limits our technology.

“Every windscreen we make is the result of years of experience and dedication, and we are sure that our contribution will be fundamental for the challenges that the Team will face during the season.”

Bagnaia and Marquez are set to possess the fiercest MotoGP on the grid this season.

For Bagnaia, adapting to the latest-spec Desmosedici is nothing new.

But Marquez has spent one season on a year-old Ducati, after his long association with Honda, so must further adapt to the latest version.

Fabio di Giannantonio of the VR46 team is the third rider on a GP25 this year.