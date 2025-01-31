Yamaha MotoGP riders quizzed about V4 engine plans

Yamaha’s race riders are set to begin testing on Saturday at the MotoGP Sepang shakedown, but the focus won’t be on the marque’s long-awaited V4 engine.

Last year Yamaha announced it would be exploring development of a V4 for the first time in the modern era, having so far steadfastly pursued its inline-four philosophy.

This departure from its usual development path is a result of the new way of thinking technical director Max Bartolini has brought to the Japanese manufacturer.

No timeline has been given for when the V4 will make its debut in 2025, with its race riders remaining coy on plans during Friday’s Yamaha launch event.

“My goal is to know this bike, to know this M1 and to work on the current project,” Pramac’s new signing Miguel Oliveira told Crash.net.

“And that’s where my focus is. I don’t think it would be smart to think about something that doesn’t exist yet. I want to be fully focused on this bike.”

When pressed on the same subject, 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo said this will be the focus of test riders - not him - while warning that Honda has a V4 and is in a similarly difficult situation to Yamaha.

“I think that everybody has put a lot of expectations on the V4, but I have no expectation because you can see Honda: Honda has a V4 and Honda is struggling the same as us,” Quartararo said.

“So, I don’t think this is really our main issues.

“So, we have to see, we have to check the problems and then we will figure out if we can make a step.

“But right now we are really focused on 2025 with the four inline.

“We have test riders for that [V4 testing]. I think at the end we have three of them and I think, and I’m sure, they will have time to try the V4.

“When, I have no idea, because I didn’t even ask.”

Yamaha confirmed during its launch event - where it revealed the liveries for its factory team and Pramac - that its race riders would be on track at Sepang from Saturday to begin their winter preparations.

As a concession manufacturer, Yamaha is able to test freely with its race riders.

It is also not going to be subject to MotoGP’s engine freeze coming into force this year, meaning it could race its V4 at some point in 2025 when it is ready.

Exclusive quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren