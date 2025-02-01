MV Agusta makes split from KTM

Just over two years after the Pierer Mobility Group, through KTM AG, first acquired a stake in MV Agusta, the Italian brand is now back entirely under its own control.

The announcement was made by MV Agusta on 31 January, confirming that the Italian company – which had been 50.1 per cent owned by KTM AG since last spring – will now fall back under the full control of its CEO: Timur Sardarov.

A statement released by the Italian company says that the recent financial troubles of KTM was a trigger for the move.

“After a successful year for MV Agusta, the financial situation recently unfolded at PIerer Mobility AG could have significantly impacted the Schiranna brand’s operations,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say that MV Agusta will not be involved in KTM AG’s ongoing restructuring process as part of its insolvency proceedings, which will allow the company to “to continue its positive growth path.”

Despite the split from KTM and PMG, MV’s statement assures that its global dealer network will “continue business as usual”.

Timur Sardarov said: “This is a moment of pride for all of us at MV Agusta. Regaining full control of the company means we are now stronger and more focused than ever on delivering excellence.

“Over the past two years, the company has significantly strengthened its processes, systems, and workforce.

“These structural changes are the foundation of the extraordinary results achieved in 2024 and will continue to drive our success in the years to come.

“I have full confidence in our leadership team, whose vision, combined with the dedication and professionalism of our renewed dealer network, will take MV Agusta to new heights.

“My commitment, and that of my family, is to be a vital force for the Varese team, the region, and all our partners.”