2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)

Lap times as of 2pm on Saturday’s second day of the 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

Fermin Aldeguer, Sepang Shakedown (Gresini)
Fermin Aldeguer, Sepang Shakedown (Gresini)

Hourly results updates...

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 2pm (Day 2)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*1:59.479s
2Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.008s
3Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.222s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.338s
5Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.400s
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.553s
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.239s
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.315s
9Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+1.552s
10"Test Rider"N/AYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.036s
11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+2.389s
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.319s
13Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+4.350s

Times listed are the best overall lap time by each rider today (rather than the best lap on each different bike they have ridden).

The Yamaha test team are the only ones not to have rider names associated with their transponders, simply listing "Test Rider" for all of their bikes.

Andrea Dovizioso rode all of day one for the Yamaha test team and has been on track again for day two, but Augusto Fernandez is also present this weekend.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Pol Espargaro KTM 1m 59.691s

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 1pm (Day 2)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:59.875s
2Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.004s
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.445s
4Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.472s
5Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.094s
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.140s
7Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+1.156s
8Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.447s
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+1.993s
10Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+8.731s
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 12pm (Day 2)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)2:6.514s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

The 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test - open to rookies Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR), factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda - runs from Friday in Malaysia.

Pol Espargaro was fastest for KTM on day one with Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira due to join the action on day two, after last night’s team launch in KL.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm but a damp track after overnight rain (and the need to save private testing tyres) created a slow start to day two, with Michele Pirro the only rider to complete a lap as of 12pm.

The Official Sepang test, for all teams and riders, runs from February 5-7…

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
13m ago
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)
Fermin Aldeguer, Sepang Shakedown (Gresini)
F1 News
14m ago
Adrian Newey points out Fernando Alonso stat: “Doesn’t reflect his ability at all”
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test: How to follow today
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP News
3h ago
Which riders are testing at 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test today?
Dani Pedrosa
MotoGP
4h ago
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2: LIVE
Pramac Yamaha being warmed up at the 2025 Sepang shakedown.

More News

F1 Interview
13h ago
EXCLUSIVE: How Aston Martin’s ex-leader landed unexpected role
Mike Krack served as Aston Martin team principal for three years
MotoGP Feature
13h ago
Why Fabio Quartararo is poised for a return to the front in MotoGP 2025
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
14h ago
Ferrari respond to suggestions of Lewis Hamilton ‘problem’
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his first season in Ferrari red
F1 News
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s dream F1 race aims to raise $50m for 2027 bid
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
15h ago
F1 drivers learned about FIA’s new swearing penalties via media
GPDA chairman Alex Wurz and F1 drivers