2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)

Hourly results updates...

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 2pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1:59.479s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.008s 3 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.222s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.338s 5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.400s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.553s 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.239s 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.315s 9 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +1.552s 10 "Test Rider" N/A Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.036s 11 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +2.389s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.319s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +4.350s

Times listed are the best overall lap time by each rider today (rather than the best lap on each different bike they have ridden).

The Yamaha test team are the only ones not to have rider names associated with their transponders, simply listing "Test Rider" for all of their bikes.

Andrea Dovizioso rode all of day one for the Yamaha test team and has been on track again for day two, but Augusto Fernandez is also present this weekend.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Pol Espargaro KTM 1m 59.691s

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 1pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:59.875s 2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.004s 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.445s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.472s 5 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.094s 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.140s 7 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +1.156s 8 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.447s 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +1.993s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +8.731s

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 12pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) 2:6.514s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)

The 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test - open to rookies Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR), factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda - runs from Friday in Malaysia.

Pol Espargaro was fastest for KTM on day one with Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira due to join the action on day two, after last night’s team launch in KL.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm but a damp track after overnight rain (and the need to save private testing tyres) created a slow start to day two, with Michele Pirro the only rider to complete a lap as of 12pm.

The Official Sepang test, for all teams and riders, runs from February 5-7…