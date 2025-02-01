2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)
Lap times as of 2pm on Saturday’s second day of the 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.
Hourly results updates...
|2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 2pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|1:59.479s
|2
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.008s
|3
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+0.222s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.338s
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+0.400s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.553s
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.239s
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.315s
|9
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+1.552s
|10
|"Test Rider"
|N/A
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.036s
|11
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+2.389s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.319s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+4.350s
Times listed are the best overall lap time by each rider today (rather than the best lap on each different bike they have ridden).
The Yamaha test team are the only ones not to have rider names associated with their transponders, simply listing "Test Rider" for all of their bikes.
Andrea Dovizioso rode all of day one for the Yamaha test team and has been on track again for day two, but Augusto Fernandez is also present this weekend.
Fastest Day 1 time:
Pol Espargaro KTM 1m 59.691s
|2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 1pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:59.875s
|2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+0.004s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.445s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.472s
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.094s
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.140s
|7
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+1.156s
|8
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.447s
|9
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+1.993s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+8.731s
|2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 12pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|2:6.514s
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 58.979s (2023)
The 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test - open to rookies Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR), factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda - runs from Friday in Malaysia.
Pol Espargaro was fastest for KTM on day one with Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira due to join the action on day two, after last night’s team launch in KL.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm but a damp track after overnight rain (and the need to save private testing tyres) created a slow start to day two, with Michele Pirro the only rider to complete a lap as of 12pm.
The Official Sepang test, for all teams and riders, runs from February 5-7…