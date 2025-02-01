2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2: LIVE

The Sepang Shakedown test is due to get busier on day two with the four Yamaha race riders joining the action, following last night’s team launch.

However, a damp track meant the circuit remained silent when testing officially began at 10am.

Rookie Somkiat Chantra was another notable absentee on Friday, when KTM test rider Pol Espargaro was fastest from rookie and reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura. New HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami in third.

Rookies, factory test riders and Honda and Yamaha race riders are eligible for the Shakedown.

But factory Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini will not be present again today due to their team launch in Jakarta.

The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 race riders, will take place from February 5-7.