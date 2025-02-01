- Click Here for 2pm results: 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 2: LIVE
Live updates from Saturday’s second day of the 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.
The Sepang Shakedown test is due to get busier on day two with the four Yamaha race riders joining the action, following last night’s team launch.
However, a damp track meant the circuit remained silent when testing officially began at 10am.
Rookie Somkiat Chantra was another notable absentee on Friday, when KTM test rider Pol Espargaro was fastest from rookie and reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura. New HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami in third.
Rookies, factory test riders and Honda and Yamaha race riders are eligible for the Shakedown.
But factory Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini will not be present again today due to their team launch in Jakarta.
The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 race riders, will take place from February 5-7.
Approaching 2pm local time and we've now had 13 riders on track, Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) fastest from the KTMs of Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and Honda's Takaaki Nakagami are also in the 1m 59s.
Once again, the Yamaha test team are the only ones not to have rider names associated with their transponders, simply listing "Test Rider" for all of their bikes.
At present it's Andrea Dovizioso, who rode all of day 1, on track. But new test rider Augusto Fernandez is expected to 'debut' sometime today.
Quartararo's reign didn't last too long with Dani Pedrosa and then rookie Fermin Aldeguer rising about the Frenchman.
Aldeguer has set a 1m 59.479s, which is 0.6s quicker than he managed on day one.
Fabio Quartararo wastes no time, moving to the top on his opening run.
Rookie Somkiat Chantra finally completes his first MotoGP laps of the year.
Approaching 1pm and rookies Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura join the Saturday action.
Still no sign of LCR's Somkiat Chantra, who missed day 1.
Jack Miller pits after his first laps of 2025 for Pramac Yamaha.
Day 1 leader Espargaro rises to second place but is currently 1.090s behind Nakagami.
Pol Espargaro becomes the 5th rider on track so far today.
12:30pm and Takaaki Nakagami is fastest for HRC with the first 1m 59s lap of the day.
Pirro, Miller and Dani Pedrosa are the others to have set a lap time.
We have the first non-Ducati on track, new Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller completing his first run of the year on an M1.
Meanwhile, Pirro's best is down to a 2m 1.031s, so that's his best time of the test so far.
The quickest lap on Friday was a 1m 59.691s by Pol Espargaro (KTM).
Three KTMs are being warmed up, including a test bike with an all-black rear section.
Pirro's best time is down to a 2m 1.828s, which is within half-a-second of his best time on day 1, indicating the track conditions are decent now.
Pirro is back on track, this time on a different (all black) Ducati.
Michele Pirro has now become the first rider to officially complete a flying lap today, but at 2m 6.514s it's a long way off pure dry pace.
Pirro only did a slow installation lap before returning straight to the pits, where Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha walked over to have a look at the GP25...
11:12am and we have the first rider out on track today: Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.
A few bikes have been heard warming up but the mixed conditions - too dry for wets, too wet for slicks - mean the pitlane is silent as we approach the end of the opening hour on Saturday.
The damp start to day two means that we're still waiting for the first bike out on track.
Unfortunately, the cloudy overcast conditions means the track could be slow to dry.