Ducati technical director drops clues about GP25 developments

Ducati’s technical director has provided some clues about their 2025 MotoGP bike.

The GP25 is expected to be the best on the grid this year, following the manufacturer’s dominance for the past three seasons.

Ducati factory duo Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are expected to do battle for the MotoGP championship with the GP25.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio is the third rider with access to the bike.

“We will have a lot of new things,” Davide Barana told Marca before the shakedown in Sepang.

“If they are better, you still have to try it. We tried some in Barcelona, but it was only a day there, it was just a first contact.

“We will have an improvement in the engine, which is actually a hybrid, because they already tested it in Barcelona and the two riders already gave us some comments about driving.

“Therefore, we [took] a revised version to Sepang compared to Montmelo.

“Then, we also took a new aerodynamic set, which is not the one in the presentation, because we always use the old aerodynamics there.

“Then, an evolved chassis, an evolved swingarm and also an evolution in the system to lower the bike.”

Ducati’s testing of their factory-spec bike at the three-day shakedown was carried out by Michele Pirro, their long-time test rider.

Pirro rode multiple versions of the Desmosedici including one which appeared to have a modified fairing.

Barana continued: “There are many things. Honestly, I don't know if we will have time to try everything.

“But, as Gigi says, we are already starting from an optimal base, we do not have the urgency to put everything in at the moment.

“We have a first step, with the most important things. Surely, the engine, because then it has to be 'frozen'.

“Then aerodynamics, because we have to homologate a configuration at the beginning of the season.

“Of the rest, if the comments are positive, we will see whether to put them at the moment or, instead, wait to do it during the season, to Jerez or races afterwards.”

The official three-day preseason MotoGP Sepang test is Wednesday February 5 until Friday February 7.

Factory riders will be permitted to take part, for the first time in 2025.

It means Marquez and Bagnaia will get their first chance to try the developed GP25 since the postseason Barcelona test.