Ducati technical director drops clues about GP25 developments

Technical director lists modifications to the Ducati

Ducati
Ducati

Ducati’s technical director has provided some clues about their 2025 MotoGP bike.

The GP25 is expected to be the best on the grid this year, following the manufacturer’s dominance for the past three seasons.

Ducati factory duo Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are expected to do battle for the MotoGP championship with the GP25.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio is the third rider with access to the bike.

“We will have a lot of new things,” Davide Barana told Marca before the shakedown in Sepang.

“If they are better, you still have to try it. We tried some in Barcelona, but it was only a day there, it was just a first contact.

“We will have an improvement in the engine, which is actually a hybrid, because they already tested it in Barcelona and the two riders already gave us some comments about driving.

“Therefore, we [took] a revised version to Sepang compared to Montmelo.

“Then, we also took a new aerodynamic set, which is not the one in the presentation, because we always use the old aerodynamics there.

“Then, an evolved chassis, an evolved swingarm and also an evolution in the system to lower the bike.”

Ducati’s testing of their factory-spec bike at the three-day shakedown was carried out by Michele Pirro, their long-time test rider.

Pirro rode multiple versions of the Desmosedici including one which appeared to have a modified fairing.

Barana continued: “There are many things. Honestly, I don't know if we will have time to try everything.

“But, as Gigi says, we are already starting from an optimal base, we do not have the urgency to put everything in at the moment.

“We have a first step, with the most important things. Surely, the engine, because then it has to be 'frozen'.

“Then aerodynamics, because we have to homologate a configuration at the beginning of the season.

“Of the rest, if the comments are positive, we will see whether to put them at the moment or, instead, wait to do it during the season, to Jerez or races afterwards.”

The official three-day preseason MotoGP Sepang test is Wednesday February 5 until Friday February 7.

Factory riders will be permitted to take part, for the first time in 2025.

It means Marquez and Bagnaia will get their first chance to try the developed GP25 since the postseason Barcelona test.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Intriguing - and unexpected - take on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari crash shared
Lewis Hamilton has been getting up to speed with Ferrari
MotoGP News
18m ago
Valentino Rossi gives Pecco Bagnaia three tips to combat Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP News
22m ago
MotoGP starlets have “a thousand things to improve” - can they cope?
Ai Ogura
MotoGP News
58m ago
Ducati technical director drops clues about GP25 developments
Ducati
F1 News
59m ago
Juan Pablo Montoya makes McLaren prediction after previous team orders debacle
Norris, Piastri

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Amazing price-tags of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc's luxury watches revealed
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc show off their watches in Ferrari photoshoot
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner addresses looming pressure on Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
New Ducati partnership for British Supersport team
BSB
BSB News
1h ago
Familiar name is new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup
BSB
RR News
2h ago
Veteran rider and team owner expands line-up for Isle of Man TT 2025
Brian McCormack, Isle of Man TT 2025