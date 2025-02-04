Honda’s new MotoGP hope admits difficulty with ride height device

Somkiat Chantra has admitted his early struggles with Honda’s ride height device.

The MotoGP rookie spent three days testing at the Shakedown, as permitted by the rules because it’s his first year in the class.

Chantra will be joined by other Honda riders, and their MotoGP rivals, at the three-day official Sepang test this week where he must further adapt to his machine.

“The shakedown was good. We had the new bike,” Chantra said.

“Also, we were on the way to working with the bike. We were getting better.

“The difference from Moto2 to MotoGP? A lot of electronics, the ride device.

“Also, with the data, we worked very hard to put the ride device in the correct place. It was getting better, closer.”

Chantra was asked if he was engaging the ride height device too early or too late.

“Very, very late! Compared to Takaaki Nakagami, he was much earlier than me,” he replied.

Honda's Somkiat Chantra explains adaptation

The physicality of riding a MotoGP bike is also a steep learning curve for Chantra.

He said: “Now, we have two bikes. My team aren’t trying to change the setting.

“They want me to know the bike and understand how it works, then to come back and say how it is.

“After the Barcelona test, I was in pain on the bike. Since then, I’ve worked on my back and my body.

“In Sepang, there are fast corners. For me, the point is to have more power to push the bike.”

Chantra must remember the countless parts of technology on his Honda, another big adaptation from Moto2.

“My bike had two brakes, on the rear and in my hand,” he said.

“It is different. My team said ‘we will keep it like this’.

“At some point, we use the foot brake.

“On the first day of the shakedown it was difficult to remember everything.

“After two laps, they changed the map…

“But day by day, I tried to remember everything.”

Chantra was buoyed by a visit from Nakagami, the Honda stalwart who is a test rider this season.

Also, his friend Ai Ogura is making the same transition into MotoGP with Trackhouse.

“On the last day [Nakagami] came to see me. He tried not to put pressure on me.

“He said ‘enjoy the bike’.

“Ai is also jumping from Moto2 to MotoGP.

“When we have free time, we speak about MotoGP - the power and the speed.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren