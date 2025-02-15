Pedro Acosta says KTM crisis reality ‘day and night’ compared to media reports

MotoGP Pedro Acosta says the reality of KTM’s financial crisis compared to what he was reading in the media was “day and night” and is “quite calm” about the situation.

The Austrian manufacturer is in the middle of a restructuring process after entering into self-administration late last year due to a major financial crisis.

KTM debts currently stand at over €2 billion but is hopeful its repayment plan presented to creditors will be voted favourably on in a hearing on 25 February.

The financial crisis led to an uncertain winter in regards to KTM’s MotoGP project beyond this season, with a creditors hearing last year claiming that a “planned” withdrawal from the series was on the cards.

With all of the uncertainty, Acosta’s MotoGP future with the brand has also been the subject of speculation, with the Spaniard linked to rumours of a Ducati switch.

Speaking at the Sepang pre-season test, Acosta said “a lot of what I was reading was not true” and says a factory visit in December helped clarify the situation for him.

“I was quite calm about KTM,” he said.

“So I went there before Christmas, and in the end it’s much easier to go there and lose one day and see how the situation is than just reading what the media is saying.

“Because after seeing how the situation was and after reading what I read in the media, it was like day and night.

“It was not true a lot of the things that I was reading in the media.

“I’m super happy to race in these colours and I think this situation is a thing that is something that will make us stronger.”

Brad Binder added: "I was super impressed when I got to the factory in the middle of January. I was chatting to the boys, and seeing what they will bring for us.

"For me, I had reassurances from the bosses early on, not to stress about it.

"I have more faith in what I hear from them, than what I read online!

"When you first read it’s like ‘jeez’ but everything has been exactly as they said."