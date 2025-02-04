Johann Zarco demands “respect” for Honda growth, “they are clearly not stupid”

Johann Zarco says Honda MotoGP riders “must respect” the factory’s winter developments even with Romano Albesiano taking over as technical director.

The signing of Albesiano from Aprilia to spearhead Honda’s technical team marked a major personnel shift for the Japanese manufacturer, who finished last in the constructors’ standings in 2024.

Albesiano officially began his role in January, meaning he has had little influence on the development work Honda has done over the winter ahead of this week’s Sepang pre-season test.

LCR’s Zarco is sure Albesiano has been able to “give ideas” to Honda’s engineering staff about the bike, but says they are “clearly not stupid” and their work shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Hard to say,” he replied when asked if Albesiano has influenced bike development.

“I’m sure he could give ideas already, but if we consider that his work started in January, Honda had prepared things.

“They could not wait for the ideas of Romano at the beginning of January and say ‘ok, we will prepare everything for the end of January’.

“We must respect that and go for it because the ideas that also Honda wants to test, they are clearly not stupid.

“The only one that can maybe know some secrets can be [Gigi] Dall’Igna, but he’s not the one who signed with Honda.

“I guess he [Albesiano] could give ideas, but we must go through what was planned from November to now.”

Johann Zarco explains Honda plans in Sepang

Honda has already been on track at Sepang for the shakedown, with Zarco noting that what he saw looked “quite similar” to what he tested at the end of last year.

“From what I could see at the moment, the bike seems quite similar but they are doing many different things,” he added.

“We will have to choose the chassis tomorrow. That will be our first target.

“They have also some projects on the engine, but maybe not straight away the best one here in Malaysia. Also, on the last day we will do the aero stuff.

“Now with the experience I will not expect something that gives wings and feels that you can fight for podiums straight away, because I see the work but I know it’s hard to put all the things together.

“The Japanese are making changes, but sometimes the feeling is similar, which is not easy to make a big step forward.

“But with the work now with Romano I guess things will move.

“He is quite impressed by the potential that Honda can have, and I like this because it’s the same feeling I have and I had one year ago.

“He has the same, so this is nice to feel that we feel the same thing.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren