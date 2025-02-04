Jack Miller in unusual MotoGP riding gear split for 2025

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller will race in 2025 with an unusual split on the equipment brands he will wear.

Formerly, Miller represented Alpinestars for his gloves, boots and leathers and his crash helmet.

However, for his switch to Pramac Yamaha he will wear Dainese leathers, gloves and boots but will retain his Alpinestars crash helmet.

This is due to Pramac being supplied by Dainese for its official team clothing, with the team signing a new deal to the end of 2027.

“We are incredibly excited to start this new chapter with Dainese, a brand synonymous with safety, innovation, and excellence in the motorsport world,” Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi said.

“It will mark the collaboration between a historic MotoGP brand and a team that has made MotoGP history, a combination that will allow both of us to further enhance our image and quality levels.

“As we take on the challenge of competing with Yamaha in both MotoGP and Moto2, the support and protection from Dainese will be a crucial part of our efforts on the track.

“This partnership not only strengthens our team‘s commitment to performance but also reflects our shared values of quality and dedication to the sport.”

Facing the possibility of losing his place on the grid for the 2025 season, the opportunity to rejoin Pramac in 2025 seemingly meant Miller had no say in the matter when it came to equipment sponsor.

He isn’t the only high-profile name switching to Dainese for 2025, with KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa spotted in the brand’s equipment during the Sepang shakedown last week.

Pedrosa last represented Dainese in his rookie MotoGP season in 2006, when he was a factory Honda rider.

Pramac’s entire stable in MotoGP and Moto2 will also wear Dainese leathers.