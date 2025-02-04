Pramac vow to bring Ducati "mentality" to Yamaha

“They are listening a lot to our vision of racing”

Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi says his squad is bringing the “best mentality” from Ducati to Yamaha’s MotoGP project in 2025.

Between 2004 and the end of 2024, Pramac was a Ducati satellite, winning the riders’ championship last year with Jorge Martin.

In recent years, Pramac became closely linked with the Bologna factory, fielding two works bikes and providing a pivotal role in development.

While it had an option to extend its factory ties with Ducati beyond 2024, it ultimately elected to sign with Yamaha instead after the former made a U-turn on its decision to promote Jorge Martin in favour of Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia in 2025.

Fielding two factory M1s for Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, Pramac boss Borsoi says Yamaha is “listening a lot to our vision of racing”.

“Definitely within the Yamaha team and group there are many Italians, so it is also easier to understand each other,” Borsoi told GPOne.

“Talking and understanding each other was not difficult and they welcomed us very well right away; they opened their arms, let’s say we became part of the family in a fairly simple way without any problem.

“In fact, I must say they are listening a lot to our vision of racing, even how to work during the weekend.

“For anything we can help them with we are here to help.

“We have a mentality that comes from Ducati which is the best right now. But with time I believe that we will slowly be able to bring home the results that Yamaha deserves and bring it back there to the top.”

Coming from back-to-back years fighting for the world title, Borsoi admits he is “starting from scratch” with Yamaha in 2025 as the Japanese marque looks to move up the pecking order.

“I come from years when I was used to always fighting at the front, even before Pramac,” Borsoi said.

“Maybe I got too used to it, but it also takes learning to start over from scratch, redoing the base and being aware of how difficult it is to even bring back a project like Yamaha.

“It’s part of an experience that then maybe tomorrow will serve me to be even better, so it’s a challenge that accept very gladly also because Yamaha has welcomed us with open arms.

“They have a great desire to get back to where they need to be and they are investing a lot of money.

“I think this is the first time Yamaha has invested so much money. They’ve taken a lot of technicians, they’re doing a lot of new things.

“So, it’s exciting this project and then if we succeed it will be something again to say we’ve made history, just as we were able to do with Ducati.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

