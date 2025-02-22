Marco Bezzecchi quizzed about risk of racing at Valentino Rossi's ranch

Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi says taking part in Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event is fun but risky because “for some riders it’s the main event” of their year.

MotoGP legend Rossi hosts an annual flat-track race at his VR46 Ranch, featuring star names from across the motorcycle racing world.

January’s event saw all of his VR46 Academy assembled, as well as other top names, like Pedro Acosta and 29-time Isle of Man TT Michael Dunlop.

Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre won the 100Km race, with Rossi and Luca Marini finishing second.

Bezzecchi was paired with double MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, with the duo sixth.

Asked if this was a risky event to take part in so close to the start of pre-season testing, Bezzecchi said: “100Km is always like this.

“It’s very funny but for some riders it’s the main event.

“For other riders no. I think every rider who does the world championship - Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP - are intelligent enough to understand that race is not everything.

“But anyway, it’s very fun. Many good riders, a lot of fun.

“We spent some time together and it was very cool.

“The conditions were strange compared to normal at the Ranch, because the track usually gets worse and worse.

“And this time, because it never rained, the track was getting better and better and it was difficult to go sideways later in the race.

“It was like supermoto. Not funny like always, I prefer sliding in the track. But anyway, everything else was really good.”

KTM MotoGP rider Acosta was paired with Dunlop for the 100Km race, with the pair finishing last of the 23-team line-up.