Brad Binder pleads for MotoGP return to classic track

KTM rider Brad Binder says “it’s actually sad” that MotoGP and Formula 1 currently don’t race at South Africa’s Kyalami as it’s “such a sick track”.

MotoGP has been absent from South Africa for over 20 years, having last hosted a grand prix in Welkom in 2004 - which was the scene of Valentino Rossi’s first Yamaha win.

F1 hasn’t visited the country since 1993 when the series last raced at Kyalami.

A bid to bring back F1 to Kyalami fell through in 2023, though the country’s government has been pushing hard to revive the South African GP.

Binder, who says he did a track day at Kyalami in January, is keen to see both MotoGP and F1 race at the circuit.

“Honestly, I was actually at Kyalami [recently],” he said.

“I was doing some laps before we came here.

“It’s such a sick track and such a cool venue that it’s actually sad that we don’t have Formula 1 and MotoGP. So, I really do hope we get it back soon.”

Binder feels some small tweaks would have to be made to Kyalami for it to be safe for MotoGP to race on, but it doesn’t need a “rebuild”.

“Look, obviously for Formula 1 they won’t need to change a thing,” he added.

“But for MotoGP of course there will have to be a couple small changes.

“There are a few areas it’s like all asphalt run-off. So, for sure I know the rules and they need to have gravel.

“So, I’m pretty sure there would have to be some small changes.

“By no means do they need to rebuild. It’s literally make a few small changes and I’m sure it would be fine.”

There is ongoing work taking place at Kyalami to bring it up to FIA Grade 1 level required for a track to host an F1 event as part of a bid to host the South African GP.

Two other bids have been made to host an F1 race in Cape Town, either on a street circuit or a purpose-built facility on the outskirts of the city.

Currently, MotoGP has not announced any plans to return to South Africa.