Ducati “family” claim about Marc Marquez settling-in process

“We wanted to start a new era with Marc and Pecco"

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Ducati insist that Marc Marquez was “part of the family” from his first day wearing red.

Marquez has stepped up from the Gresini satellite team into the official squad this year, and has completed two official MotoGP tests with his new colleagues.

Marquez and new teammate Francesco Bagnaia were both focused on the GP25's package in Sepang and Buriram, but whether harmony lasts when they compete remains to be seen.

“The atmosphere until now has been positive,” Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli said in Sepang.

“Our target was to have the best team in the world, in the championship. We are very happy with the confirmation of the team.

“With Pecco and Marc we are working to have the best situation inside the garage.

“It seems that [Marc has been here for years] because immediately he was a part of the team.

“At the first day of the test, he was already part of the family.

"It’s like we’ve had Marc since 10 years ago.”

Marquez’s first day surrounded by his factory Ducati colleagues was the team’s launch event in the snowy mountains.

He went skiing with Bagnaia before they joined forces to develop their bike at two tests.

“We did this event to have good relations with the media, sponsors and our riders,” Grassilli said.

“It was our first moment together, we spent three days together.

“We wanted to start a new era with Marc and Pecco, and that was the first step. It was a nice experience that we want to have for the year, it is very important for us.”

Ducati vow to 'find solution'

Ducati’s focus has shifted already because their numbers have dwindled, from eight riders to six.

The Pramac satellite team’s decision to move to Yamaha means that Ducati can rely upon less sets of data than the past couple of years.

“We have one team missing but VR46 are factory-supported. With Gresini we have good relations,” Grassilli said.

“We will find a solution during the year. One team missing, but this is the sport, and we are so happy with the Ducati situation.”

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio is the third and final rider to possess a factory-spec Ducati this year.

His teammate Franco Morbidelli has a year-old version.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

