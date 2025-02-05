Another broken bone, another MotoGP rider ruled out after Sepang chaos

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has been ruled out of the rest of the Sepang MotoGP test after fracturing his collarbone in a crash on Wednesday.

The Italian was forced into a winter of recovery after electing to miss the final two rounds of the 2024 season to have surgery on a shoulder he dislocated at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Getting back up to full fitness ahead of this pre-season, Di Giannantonio only returned to track action at Mandalika last week for a private track day on a Panigale V4 Ducati.

On Wednesday at the Sepang test, he was one of several fallers, though was initially reported as ‘OK’ by his VR46 team.

VR46 has now confirmed that Di Giannantonio suffered a fracture to his collarbone and will head home to Italy for surgery - ruling him out of the rest of the test.

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia reports that the injury came after second crash at Turn 5 during the practice start session at the end of the day.

“Fabio Di Giannantonio has been diagnosed with a left collarbone fracture following his Turn 5 crash at Sepang Test,” a brief statement read.

“The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider will fly back tonight to Italy to undergo surgery.”

Di Giannantonio is one of only three riders with a GP25 Ducati this season, and missed his first opportunity to try the bike in Barcelona last November due to his shoulder surgery.

With just a week to go until the next test in Buriram, Di Giannantonio has a tight turnaround to be fit to get some vital track time on the GP25 before the season starts in Thailand.

Despite his crash, he was seventh fastest at the end of Wednesday’s running having completed 49 laps.

He is one of three riders heading home after day one of testing due to injury.

Most notably, reigning world champion Jorge Martin will return to Spain for surgery on multiple fractures after a heavy crash on his Aprilia.

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez will also sit out the rest of the test as he returns him for surgery on a left hand fracture.