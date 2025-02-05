Jack Miller explains how he is tackling Yamaha’s weak point

Jack Miller's early feedback on his Yamaha

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller is making progress with tackling Yamaha’s weak attribute after Day 1 in Sepang.

Miller is adjusting from the factory KTM to a Yamaha, in the newly-acquired Pramac satellite team.

He benefitted from partaking in last week’s shakedown before Wednesday at the official MotoGP preseason test, where he was eighth-fastest.

“It was a good day for us,” Miller reflected on Day 1.

“Obviously, a massive sigh of relief to have the shakedown and get the jitters done. We worked on set-up.

“Today was a working day, playing with geometry. I am happy with the direction of the bike.

“I am starting to get comfortable on it, I am starting to push it to what I feel is the limit.

“That’s the whole idea of this testing process so it’s nice to be there already, on Day 1.

“We have tested many parts, including at the shakedowns - fairings and chassis.

“I am happy to be able to test parts, and to have the support of Yamaha. It’s crucial in the position that we’re in. It’s a big help.

“At least we’re not just riding around in circles!”

Jack Miller update on Yamaha weak point

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

“Hopping on the bike, one of the weaker points was the rear grip,” Miller explained.

“But, the front end was so phenomenally fantastic…

“It’s a game of balance. We’re trying to keep that as good as possible, while bringing the rear up.

“We have made some good steps. Between that, and electronics, to make the bike better for racing.”

Miller explained his Yamaha’s strength: “Feedback, turning, braking. I have never rode a motorcycle with a front end like it.

“It’s a blessing but also a curse because you don’t know where the limit is!

“You are pushing, pushing, pushing, it stays there! It’s awesome but it takes a lot to build confidence.

“Having two extra shakedown days was a massive help.

“Having the confidence, and pushing the front end, will be key.”

Miller added: “Another big thing for me was watching past Yamaha riders keep both wheels in line.

“My style in straight braking zones is that I like to back the bike in, use the rear.

“I have been able to find a way not to lose the Yamaha strong point in corner speed and turning, while also stopping the bike at Turn 9 and 1.

“It’s pleasant, making overtakes, stopping the bike when you need to.

“It’s a necessary tool in MotoGP, to initiate passes.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

