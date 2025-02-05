Aprilia: Jorge Martin’s test crash ‘not a bike issue, not a rider mistake’

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says there was “no mistake on bike side and no mistake on his side” in regards to the crash that has potentially ended Jorge Martin’s MotoGP pre-season.

The reigning world champion crashed twice on the opening day of testing at Sepang on Wednesday, with the second at Turn 2 a vicious highside that left him with multiple fractures.

Martin will spend the night in hospital before returning to Europe for surgery, throwing his participation in next week’s Buriram test into serious doubt.

Rivola says Aprilia’s data showed there was nothing wrong with Martin’s bike and that he was not on the gas when the crash happened, while his tyres were in the correct working window.

The crash happened on the same tyres, according to Rivola, though he stopped short of blaming Michelin.

This was @88jorgemartin's awful highside in his first hours with the number 1 plate 💢



He's at the hospital undergoing tests due to left foot and right hand pain. Updates will follow and in the meantime, we're sending our best wishes to the World Champ 💪#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/2UQtHKOq1w — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) February 5, 2025

“Obviously, this is a problem,” Rivola said.

“A bad crash for apparently no reason, with no mistake on bike side and no mistake on his side.”

Asked if both of Martin’s crashes were similar, he added: “This is interesting because it was with the same set of tyres.

“The first one was on the right. And the second one was on the left.

“But the medium tyre is asymmetric. So, if on the right one you say the medium is not the best one, then if you turn on the right then the medium should be softer on that side.

“So, I’ll leave it to you to get more info.”

Rivola says Aprilia will put test rider Lorenzo Savadori on the bike for the rest of the test and admits Martin’s first proper day on the RS-GP 2025 could be FP1 at the Thailand GP.

“So the programme is the following: 24 hours in the hospital as protocol,” he said.

“Tomorrow, he will be out of the hospital. The day after he flies to Europe to get the surgery.

“Then after that let’s see how the body reacts and recovers. The very good news is the concussion is negative, that’s the most important thing to be honest.

“Today is a lucky day watching the crash. After that, we are confident to have him for race one.

“We saw Jorge and many other riders doing miracles, so why not see him in Thailand.

“I think anyway in Thailand we will bring Sava too as a back-up to do more testing, but it’s going to be tough.

“There could be the chance that his [Martin] first time with 25 bike is in FP1.”

Martin wasn’t the only Aprilia rider taken out of the test with injury, as Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez suffered a fracture to his left hand in a crash.

Trackhouse team boss Davide Brivio says Fernandez’s fall was “a bit strange” as he wasn’t pushing hard.

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren