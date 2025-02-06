Pecco Bagnaia reveals “incredible” Marc Marquez similarity

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez work together as teammates for the first time this winter as they prepare the factory Ducati package for the 2025 MotoGP season.

As ever, one of the key decisions to be made is on the engine specification, as it will have to be used for the whole season once it’s homologated ahead of the opening round in Thailand.

But, in 2025, it takes on a greater meaning because of the development freeze for the 2026 season which means the 2025 engine, to be decided on in the next couple of weeks, will be used for two years in succession.

“This test is very important because what we say from this test will last two years,” Bagnaia said, “so this decision is very important and we have to be calm to take it because we don’t have to rush.

“Maybe you’re doing a very good lap time with the new bike but because you were with new tyres. So, every decision has to be really [thoughtful] and I think we are doing a very good job.”

As a result of the importance of this test, Bagnaia is encouraged by the similarity in the comments and feedback he is giving to those being given by his new teammate: Marc Marquez.

“Honestly, it’s incredible that for the first time in my career I have exactly the same feeling as my teammate,” Bagnaia said.

“This is great, because it’s helping a lot the engineers to develop. It’s true that both have a very good feeling with the new engine, but both have the same questions about something about the new engine.”

This observation about the feedback of each rider was echoed by Marquez himself, who has his own difficulties to face this year in jumping from the Desmosedici GP23 to the GP25, and almost skipping the GP24 entirely.

“It’s one of the most difficult things for me,” he told After the Flag.

“When I jump from one bike to the other one, it’s two new bikes for me, and this is something that I need to be super-concentrated and very precise.

“But at the moment we have very similar comments with Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] and this is important.”

Bagnaia “50-50” on 2025 engine choice

Ultimately, Bagnaia is still undecided on which specification of engine to push forward with.

“At the moment, 50-50,” he said. “Because the thing is the GP24 is a fantastic base, and we’re all thinking that it still has some margin.

“The GP25 is already very good and very fast on the straights and in acceleration, because you can do the top speed only if the bike is exiting well from the corners, and this is the case because it’s very smooth, you can manage [the acceleration] a lot with the throttle.

“But, in braking, the GP24 was out of this world, because we were doing something incredible in braking, and this is something difficult to reach at the moment with the GP25, even if we close the gap.”

Bagnaia added that what he is losing in braking with the newer engine is more than what he is gaining in acceleration thanks to its smooth delivery.

“The gap here in acceleration is not the same as the gap you can have [in] braking and entry,” he said.

“So, we have to balance it a bit, and in this moment what we are gaining in acceleration is a bit less compared to what we are losing in braking.”

Indeed, Bagnaia’s indecision is shared by Marquez, who told After the Flag: “Still we need to understand well because we must decide the direction because in just three weeks we will start the season.

“So, tomorrow still we need to try again and evaluate all the things.”

Marquez added that “We have a specific job to do, that is trying to find the direction for 2025, especially about the engine and aero, and Ducati want to be very precise on that,” he said, “and at the same time conservative because they want to choose the correct decision.”

He added: “We need to be super-sure what is the direction. We know that the GP24 package is competitive and we need to be super-sure, or we need to see a clear positive aspect in the GP25, because when you homologate the engine it will be for two years.

“So, you need to understand well.”