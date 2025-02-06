Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault

'There are no problems with the tyre’

Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Michelin’s Piero Taramasso says “there are no problems” with the tyres Aprilia’s Jorge Martin was using when he crashed heavily on day one of the Sepang MotoGP test.

The reigning world champion crashed twice in quick succession early on day one of the Sepang pre-season test, with the second a vicious highside that left him with multiple fractures.

The injuries ruled Martin out of the remainder of the test and have jeopardised the rest of his pre-season as he heads home for surgery on Friday in Spain.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told the media on Wednesday that the team’s data showed there were no issues with the rider or the bike, and that the tyres he used were in the correct operating window.

Stopping short of blaming Michelin directly for the crash, Taramasso has defended the tyre manufacturer by stating its own investigations found no problems with Martin’s rubber.

“When there are these accidents we always have to look for the reason and logically the tyres are part of the bike and the whole system,” he told Sky Italy on Thursday.

“We looked at Jorge's rear tyre: as far as traceability is concerned, this tyre was manufactured last year, it was never heated and therefore had all the qualities to be a high-performance tyre and that's why we brought it here.

“We looked at the tyre after the runs that Jorge did and it worked well: you can see it from the look, it worked both left and right.

“When tyres don't work they always have that shiny, smooth look and that wasn't the case for Jorge's tyre.

“Then also analysing the lap times: he did a run for the first four-five laps on the times of the other riders, in the second run he was faster than riders like [Francesco] Bagnaia and [Brad] Binder.

“And then he had the two crashes: it's a bit strange that he kept it for 13 laps; usually when a tyre doesn't work the riders come back and ask to change it after two-three laps.

“And as Massimo Rivola rightly said, the pressures and temperatures were fine.

“Everything was working well from a tyre point of view. For us, from what we have seen so far and the data we have, there are no problems.”

Despite the fractures, Aprilia confirmed on Thursday that Martin had suffered no serious injuries and the marque is hopeful he will be ready for the first round of the season in Thailand at the end of the month.

Should Martin miss the second test in Buriram next week, he will begin his first season with the factory Aprilia squad and as reigning world champion having completed only 90 laps on the RS-GP.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
36m ago
Toto Wolff prefers to stay quiet about Mercedes’ F1 2025 chances
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
41m ago
Alex Marquez: “Real potential” of factory MotoGP bikes not yet seen
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 Feature
1h ago
History hints at what Ferrari would do if sudden F1 stand-in was needed
Oliver Bearman deputised for Ferrari last season
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia reveals “incredible” Marc Marquez similarity
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
2h ago
Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer
Eddie Jordan
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller sandbagging theory about Marc Marquez in Sepang
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes unveil Adidas gear for a new look in post-Lewis Hamilton era
Adidas are supplying Mercedes' F1 team kit this year
MotoGP News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini explains “strange” KTM MotoGP trait he needs to adapt to
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test