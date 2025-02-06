Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel

More positive signs from Honda on Thursday at Sepang

Honda’s Joan Mir says he could have been three tenths faster on Thursday at the MotoGP Sepang test had he not run out of fuel on his last flying lap.

The Japanese manufacturer appeared to hit the ground running on Wednesday with 2020 world champion Mir sixth on the timesheets and declaring it his best day of testing with Honda ever.

That strong form continued into day two of the Sepang test, with Mir once again sixth having improved from a 1m58.1s to a 1m57.791s - which was almost a second faster than his qualifying lap from last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

He could well have gone even quicker had he not run out of fuel at the last corner on his best lap, robbing him of a time that could have dragged him into the top four.

Mir focused on engine testing on Thursday and believes the 2025 spec is a step forward, though it does need to find more power.

“Today, we have tried the last configuration of 2024 and the new engine spec of this year,” he said.

“It was not an easy decision at the beginning, because we put the engine in and probably it was not really matching so much for me.

“I was not really happy in the morning, but then we worked really hard on the electronics side to try to put that engine in a correct set-up in terms of electronics side: more or less engine brake, the throttle control.

“It’s a different engine but with the same character of last year’s. The character is very similar. At the end of the day I was happy and I already said for me, at the moment, the 2025 is better - or has more potential, let’s say.

“We improved the lap time pf yesterday. Also, I ran out of fuel in the last corner. So, I made from the last corner to the finish line with the bike not in full power.

“We lost three tenths, so we are very close without that problem. So, let’s say I am happy about how everything is going but we still have some weak points we have to fix.

“For example, when we have more temperature on track we all struggle. We are further than the others.

“We are further in terms of lap time in respect of the others. The others are able to control this in a better way. For some reason our bike starts to slide a little bit and makes it a little bit more difficult our life when the temperature is high.

“So, that is something we must fix. Tomorrow we will continue working on the electronics side, the set-up. I think there is something more we can do.”

Joan Mir notes ongoing Honda problem

Those rear grip issues, which have plagued Honda for a number of years, were not fixed by the new engine Mir preferred.

“We have a little bit better acceleration, but it’s more the top speed,” he added.

“We improved 1kph on the straight but we probably need four or five more.

“That is a bit the reality at the moment. But if yesterday we were more or less happy with an engine that wasn’t as good, and today we have a bit more horsepower, the bike is more rideable.. It’s better.”

Team-mate Luca Marini, who was 15th on Thursday, spent his day testing new aero and believes the latest specification is a clear step forward.

“Today the plan was fully focused on aero. I had many different compromises, fairings and wings and I’m satisfied because at the end of the day we found the good one - the perfect compromise,” he noted.

“ We just now have to understand if it will be available for Buriram or if we have to start the season with the old package, that is still super good because it cost us all the day to find a better compromise from the old fairing.

“So, we will see. It’s improved turning, especially, without losing in acceleration, wheelie and stopping power. So, it was a perfect job.”

