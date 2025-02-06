Jack Miller sandbagging theory about Marc Marquez in Sepang

Pramac Yamaha rider shares theory about factory Ducatis

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are withholding their true performance after Day 2 in Sepang, Jack Miller has hinted.

The factory Ducati pair - arguably the favourites for the 2025 MotoGP championship - were 14th and fifth on Thursday’s timesheets in preseason testing, partly owing to a crash each.

New Pramac Yamaha rider Miller has kept an eye on what they were doing.

“The red boys seem to be keeping their powder dry, at this point,” Miller hinted.

“I’m sure they’ve got a few softs up their sleeve, to throw at it tomorrow.

“We have softs up our sleeve too.”

Of course, every MotoGP rider and team at Sepang for the three-day preseason test will be prioritising bike development above sheer performance.

But there is nevertheless a keen interest in how Marquez and Bagnaia fare, particularly against each other.

Friday, the final day of testing until Buriram next week, could offer a fresh clue of how they match up.

Jack Miller adapting to Yamaha

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

New Pramac Yamaha rider Miller is pleased with his ongoing adaptation since leaving KTM.

“I finished today with a time attack, and was happy with my lines, with how I rode, with how the bike behaved,” he said on Thursday.

“We made a step today with me being comfortable and consistent.

“There are changes to make to the map to allow more power.”

Miller added: “I feel good, I feel more and more at home every time I exit.

“We’re in the process of understanding what to do with the map, how to approach the time attack.

“The bike is giving me confidence. We’re in the building process.

“I’m really happy with the work, the boys have been busting their arses every night to build new bikes and configurations.

“We will try to find more tomorrow. I feel there is some time left out on the track, in terms of my riding.

“If we can modify the map, we can close the gap more. We will keep chasing the carrot.”

Miller noted one important area which must be improved - the electronics.

“They need work,” he admitted. “But they’re working hard on that, in terms of the strategy and the programme for the engineers to make adjustments.

“It’s not the easiest programme to use, in terms of adjustments corner-by-corner or gear-by-gear.

“They know that. They’re working to improve the speed of reaction.”

Quotes provided by Peter McLaren in Sepang

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
MotoGP News
19m ago
Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
23m ago
Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer
Eddie Jordan
MotoGP News
32m ago
Jack Miller sandbagging theory about Marc Marquez in Sepang
Marc Marquez
F1 News
56m ago
Mercedes unveil Adidas gear for a new look in post-Lewis Hamilton era
Adidas are supplying Mercedes' F1 team kit this year

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini explains “strange” KTM MotoGP trait he needs to adapt to
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains why he crashed at Sepang MotoGP test
Marc Marquez riding back to the paddock on a scooter after crashing, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder explains progress of copying Pedro Acosta’s style on the KTM
Brad Binder
MotoGP News
1h ago
Extra track time ‘not an advantage’ for Fabio Quartararo in MotoGP testing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
2h ago
Guenther Steiner identifies axed F1 driver who could be a “big help” to Cadillac
Guenther Steiner