Aprilia offers Jorge Martin update after heavy MotoGP test crash

Aprilia boss Paolo Bonora gives Martin update

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia sporting director says reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin “is fine” and will have surgery in Spain on Friday following his heavy Sepang test crash.

Martin crashed twice early on the opening day of testing in Malaysia on Wednesday, with the second one a violent highside at Turn 2.

He was left with multiple fractures and had to be taken to hospital, with Martin ultimately ruled out of the rest of the Sepang test and his participation in the Buriram test in serious doubt.

Speaking with MotoGP.com's After the Flag, Bonora offered a positive update on Martin’s condition, while noting that Aprilia had to stop him from returning to the track after his crash.

“To be honest, we’d like to see the positive things of this,” he said.

“For sure, first of all, we are so happy that Jorge today is fine. He feels comfortable, he slept well this night, and he didn’t have any kind of particular problem.

“So, we are happy about this because after that kind of crash everybody was thinking about him.

“So, we are happy. To be honest, the difficult thing yesterday was to keep him calm because he wanted to rejoin the track, he wanted to know how the test is going on, what we are testing.

“So, it was funny because his recovery was so good. Tomorrow he will have the surgery in Spain.

“Now we are only waiting for the medical examination and the official statement from them.

“So, we now are waiting for only positive things regarding him because we need his power, we need his talent and we are waiting for him.”

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said on Wednesday that data showed there was no issue with the bike and Martin didn’t do anything unusual when he crashed.

While missing Martin has been a set-back for Aprilia’s test programme, Bonora says the fact it had a strong shakedown with Lorenzo Savadori has softened the blow.

“In this situation, we were lucky, because we did a very good shakedown with Lorenzo,” he added.

“We tested all the parts that we had in plan.

“So, at the end, we had before the official IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association) test already a clear picture of the advantages and disadvantages of the new parts.

“Lorenzo did a very good job. And to be realistic and fully honest, Marco during these two days gave us a lot of information - clear information. He was stable in his plan.

“He didn’t look at the times, he was fully focused on his plan and he did a very positive test for us.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
MotoGP News
19m ago
Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
23m ago
Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer
Eddie Jordan
MotoGP News
32m ago
Jack Miller sandbagging theory about Marc Marquez in Sepang
Marc Marquez
F1 News
56m ago
Mercedes unveil Adidas gear for a new look in post-Lewis Hamilton era
Adidas are supplying Mercedes' F1 team kit this year

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini explains “strange” KTM MotoGP trait he needs to adapt to
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains why he crashed at Sepang MotoGP test
Marc Marquez riding back to the paddock on a scooter after crashing, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder explains progress of copying Pedro Acosta’s style on the KTM
Brad Binder
MotoGP News
1h ago
Extra track time ‘not an advantage’ for Fabio Quartararo in MotoGP testing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
2h ago
Guenther Steiner identifies axed F1 driver who could be a “big help” to Cadillac
Guenther Steiner