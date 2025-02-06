Alex Marquez: “Real potential” of factory MotoGP bikes not yet seen

“We’re doing a good job but with feet on the ground”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
Alex Marquez says it would be “perfect” if the 2025 MotoGP season started tomorrow amid his current testing form but warns the “real potential” of the factories hasn't been seen.

The Gresini rider has inherited the GP24 Ducati that dominated last year, winning 19 of 20 grands prix and delivering the marque its third successive world title.

Having made a strong start to life as a Ducati rider in 2023 on the GP22, the switch to the troublesome GP23 hindered Marquez’s 2024 campaign.

Topping the Barcelona test last November on the GP24, Marquez was third fastest on day two of the Sepang test and was just 0.130s off the best pace.

Currently the second-fastest Ducati overall at the test behind day two leader Franco Morbidelli, Marquez is sure his advantage will disappear quickly.

“That would be perfect to already tomorrow be in the race of Thailand,” Marquez said.

“That would be perfect. But, I mean, still they will improve. The factory [Ducati team], for sure, they were trying many pieces.

“Last day tomorrow maybe, but especially in Thailand they will put everything together and then you will see the real potential of not just Ducati but KTM, all the other manufacturers.

“So, we are doing a good job, we are fast, we are solid.

“But with the feet on the ground because there’s still a lot of pre-season left.”

Alex Marquez notes Ducati strong point

Marquez says corner-entry is a noticeable area of improvement on the GP24 compared to the GP23, while he can “feel a little bit more” under acceleration with the GP24 ride height device.

“Especially on corner-entry is where I feel more comfortable,” he added.

“With the ’23 I was not able to perform on braking point, and especially I had a lot of weight on the front, pushing form the rear.

“This bike is more born for this rear tyre, this bike is done for this rear tyre and it’s something easier to go into the corner and feel the balance of the bike.

“[With the ride height device] in some accelerations you feel a little bit more, you can put a little bit more of torque because you have a little bit less front wheelie.

“In some tracks, especially Thailand Turn 3 it will be a good boost. But, if all that you can win is 0.003s is always welcome.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

