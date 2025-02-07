Tech Pictures: 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Aprilia

Martin's Aprilia, Sepang MotoGP Test

Sadly it wasn't seen on track for long, but here is a close-up of a front wing on world champion Jorge Martin's RS-GP25.

Bezzecchi, Sepang MotoGP Test

With Martin out injured after just 13 laps, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi continued testing the RS-GP parts, including vertical rear wings (see test rider Lorenzo Savadori without the wings).

Savadori, Sepang MotoGP Test

Bezzecchi, Sepang MotoGP Test

The latest fairing on Bezzecchi's RS-GP25.

Raul Fernandez's crashed Aprilia, Sepang MotoGP Test

Martin wasn't the only Aprilia rider out injured on day one, with Trackhouse losing Raul Fernandez for the rest of the test after this fast accident under braking for Turn 9.

Honda

Honda, Sepang MotoGP Test

The double level rear wing and side fins on the RC213V.

Chantra's Honda, Sepang MotoGP Test

A close up of the ground effect 'shelf' on rookie Somkiat Chantra's RC213V.

Honda, Sepang MotoGP Test

Honda turned heads by trying a large, smooth rear seat without any aero. The factory, perhaps like KTM, might be experimenting with weight distribution (for example moving the electronics to the very rear of the bike) rather than a Ducati-style mass damper.

Chantra, Sepang MotoGP Test

Luca Marini preferred the new Honda aero (below compared to the 'standard' version with Chantra above). The new version has a much larger lower duct, but Joan Mir and Johann Zarco seemed to like the older version.

Marini, Sepang MotoGP Test

Yamaha

Alex Rins, new front aero, Sepang MotoGP Test

Alex Rins trying a new front fairing with only two 'planes' versus the three on Jack Miller's Pramac bike below.

Miller, Sepang MotoGP Test

Rins, Sepang MotoGP Test

Rins seemed to prefer the 'standard' Yamaha chassis (painted black) over the newest unpainted version.

Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP Test

Yamaha M1, Sepang MotoGP Test

As well as its four race riders, Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez have been on track for the Yamaha test team.

KTM

Bastianini, Sepang MotoGP Test

The most obvious development at KTM is a much larger salad box and associated new exhaust position (below). Bastianini is pictured with the standard rear unit and exhaust layout above.

KTM, Sepang MotoGP Test

Other shots of the RC16 at Sepang can be seen below:

KTM, Sepang MotoGP Test

KTM, Sepang MotoGP Test

Ducati

Marc Marquez, Michele Pirro, Sepang MotoGP Test

With VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio injured on day one, when a post-session wheelie went wrong, Michele Pirro stepped in to help Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia with GP25 development.

Francesco Bagnaia, Sepang MotoGP Test

Marc Marquez, Sepang MotoGP Test

The new Ducati engine, which like Aprilia and KTM will be frozen until the end of 2026, has been the top priority for Bagnaia and Marquez.

Both riders explained the new engine is smoother but harder to stop under braking, perhaps due to revised internals, as these images of Bagnaia and Marquez underline.

They also had a new chassis (tried by Diggia before his day one fall) and aero. Here is Pirro trying the latest aero:

Michele Pirro, Sepang MotoGP Test

Nonetheless, it was Gresini's Alex Marquez, riding the old GP24 who not only led the timesheets but also set the fastest Sprint race simulation:

Alex Marquez, Sepang MotoGP Test

Franco Morbidelli, like Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, proved the Ducati GP24 is still a very fast bike.

Morbidelli, Sepang MotoGP Test

Francesco Bagnaia checks out the KTM of Maverick Vinales during a practice start.