Optimistic Romano Albesiano describes progress of Honda revival

Romano Albesiano has assessed Honda’s Sepang test - and there is clear optimism in their camp.

Honda had the worst bike in MotoGP in 2024 but the signing of Albesiano from Aprilia as their new technical director was a sign of ambition.

After a shakedown and an official three-day test in Sepang, factory rider Joan Mir could not contain his delight at the improving Honda.

“It has been very important. We had many, many different versions of components,” Albesiano said about the test.

“It has been huge work for the mechanics and riders, but we have found a good base to start the season.”

Albesiano is optimistic for the manufacturer: “Yes, definitely. I didn’t know what to expect from this test.

“But my feeling now is that the general performance of the motorcycle and the riders is good.

“We have a base to start, then to bring small developments step by step, which is the right way to proceed.

“We are there to get to the top. In some time, probably, but it is possible.”

Albesiano is still in his early stages of his new job at Honda.

He said about his winter preparation: “We tried to focus on the right targets. We organised the job for the future.

“This is mainly what I have done in this period.”

Aleix Espargaro benefit to Honda

The arrival of Aleix Espargaro as a test rider at Honda, after he retiring from racing with Aprilia, is also a promising sign.

Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami, who lost his race seat last year, are an experienced testing duo.

Albesiano said about Espargaro: “It’s a great opportunity for me, and for Honda, to have two people who communicate efficiently for so long. It’s easy for me to understand what he says, or to ask him to do a special test.

“It is a very good combination for development. He is so strong at pushing his unbelievable ability, to put energy into everything he does.”

Albesiano has joined a Japanese manufacturer from a European brand and notes the differences.

“The approach to racing is different,” he said..” I’m not saying one is right or wrong.

“If we get the best from both, it will be a fantastic mixture for the future.”

Next, Honda will join their rivals for the test in Buriram before the first race of 2025 in Thailand on February 28-March 2.

“The engine is one area where the guys have done great work to find a better connection,” Albesiano said about the Buriram test.

“It was a good step for the riders. Now we must look for more fuel performance which is something we are slightly missing to be super-competitive.”