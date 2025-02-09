Injured Raul Fernandez heading to Buriram MotoGP test

Fresh from surgery, Raul Fernandez will try and return to action at this week’s final MotoGP pre-season test in Buriram.

The Spaniard was among three riders to be injured on the very first day of official 2025 testing at Sepang last Wednesday, fracturing a metacarpal bone in his left hand.

World champion Jorge Martin (hand and foot fractures) and Fabio di Giannantonio (broken collarbone) also joined Fernandez in returning to Europe for surgery.

While Martin and di Giannantonio will be absent from the final test at Buriram, Fernandez’s Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio revealed at Sunday’s MotoGP Season Launch that the Spaniard is going to try and ride.

“Raul is okay, he will come to Thailand tomorrow and try to test in these two days,” Brivio said in Bangkok.

“We know it’s a little bit difficult but it’s important if he can do some laps before the start of the season.

"So we hope he’ll be in good shape.”

Fernandez completed just 24 laps before suffering his fast accident under braking for Turn 9.

Aprilia has confirmed that Martin will not be back until the Thai season-opener at the end of this month.

VR46’s Pablo Nieto also said on Sunday that di Giannantonio “will be ready for the first race.”

The Buriram test takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.