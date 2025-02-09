Official: Jorge Martin to miss Buriram MotoGP test

Jorge Martin to start the 2025 MotoGP world championship with just 13 pre-season laps on his new Aprilia.

Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Aprilia has officially confirmed that reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will ‘sit out’ the upcoming Buriram test.

That means the Spaniard, injured at Sepang last week, will go into the opening round of the season, also at Buriram, having completed just 13 laps of 2025 pre-season testing.

Martin suffered two highsides in the opening hours of the Malaysian test, with Aprilia and Michelin publicly disagreeing over the cause of the accidents.

Both occurred through Turns 1 and 2, the second sending Martin into a huge somersault before suffering fractures to his right hand and left foot.

“A bad crash for apparently no reason, with no mistake on bike side and no mistake on his side," said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

That suggested a tyre issue.

"It was with the same set of tyres," Rivola told the Sepang media. "The first one was on the right. And the second one was on the left... So, I’ll leave it to you to get more info.”

Rivola said the temperature of the tyre had also been normal. 

However, Michelin's Piero Taramasso countered that while the surface temperature might have been okay, the more important inner tyre temperature of the medium compound rear - measured by special sensors - was not.

"When [Martin] went out from the box, already the tyre temperature was 15 degrees lower than normal compared to the first outing he did. So the tyre was cooler. Also when he crashed, compared to Marco [Bezzecchi, team-mate] at the same time with the same tyre it was 15 degrees lower. 

"This temperature I'm talking about is the inner layer temperature. The one from the infrared sensor on the inside. Because when Massimo spoke, he said the pressure was okay, temperature was okay.

"But this is surface temperature. Because the surface temperature you can read very quickly, but the inner layer temperature is the more important one. Because on the surface, if you have a lot of spin, you might get 160 degrees but inside the tyre there's only 100."

"The carcass temperature is the important one for the tyre. It tells you if the tyre is working or not," he added.

In Taramasso's view, that lower inner tyre temperature combined with "bad track conditions - very slippery, windy, 'cold', only 30 degrees when here normally it's 50 degrees, rain overnight" was " why the crash happened.”

But Rivola promptly rejected that conclusion:  “Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirms the statements made by Piero Taramasso.

“I believe that the riders' safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries.”

"Jorge will sit out the Thai test"

Meanwhile, Martin returned to Europe and underwent surgery to repair the hand damage on Friday morning. The fracture to the left foot won’t require an operation.

Upon announcing that Martin had been "discharged from the Clinica Dexeus in Barcelona and will now go back to his home in Andorra" Aprilia added that "Jorge will sit out the Thai test to prepare for the Thai GP as best possible".

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori will again take over some of Martin's testing duties.

Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) were also injured on day one of the Official Sepang test and are likewise expected to miss the Buriram outing from February 12-13.

The Thai race weekend then starts with Friday practice on February 28.

Martin will go into that event with 90-laps on the RS-GP, but 77 of those came in last November’s Barcelona post-season test on an early prototype of the 2025 bike.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was the top Aprilia at the Sepang test, in eighth place.

Martin's injury also means Sunday's MotoGP Season Launch event in Bangkok will go ahead without the sport's reigning champion being present.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta names three key weaknesses to address in MotoGP 2025
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
The lingering concern Red Bull can’t shake heading into F1 2025
Max Verstappen was still able to win the title
MotoGP News
3h ago
Official: Jorge Martin to miss Buriram MotoGP test
Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
12h ago
FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery
LCR Honda
MotoGP News
14h ago
Valentino Rossi shares money details of his fractious Honda exit
Valentino Rossi

More News

F1 News
14h ago
Is Carlos Sainz underappreciated? “In the shade” after F1 team moves
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
16h ago
David Coulthard puts forward explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona crash
David Coulthard
BSB News
16h ago
BSB boss visits Bishopscourt, wants ‘closer’ links to Irish racing
BSB
MotoGP News
17h ago
Alex Rins explains Yamaha plan to introduce V4
Alex Rins, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
18h ago
Williams hint at Franco Colapinto return option as part of Alpine deal
Franco Colapinto made his F1 debut with Williams in 2024