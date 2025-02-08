FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery

Here is LCR Honda's new look

LCR Honda
LCR Honda

LCR Honda have displayed their 2025 MotoGP livery.

The Honda satellite team will have Johann Zarco for the second year, and will welcome Somkiat Chantra for his rookie campaign.

Zarco's Castro LCR Honda livery is a familiar green, white and red.

Zarco joined Honda last season and was regularly their most competitive rider in a very difficult year for the manufacturer.

But now with new technical director Romano Albesiano in their ranks, the LCR team will hope to profit from the manufacturer's new direction.

Chantra's Idemitsu LCR Honda is a different red and white design.

Chantra has a tough task ahead by stepping onto the bike that was the worst on last year's grid.

He begins life in the premier class with his home race, the Thailand MotoGP, on February 28-March 2.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
40m ago
FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery
LCR Honda
MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi shares money details of his fractious Honda exit
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
Is Carlos Sainz underappreciated? “In the shade” after F1 team moves
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
4h ago
David Coulthard puts forward explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona crash
David Coulthard
BSB News
4h ago
BSB boss visits Bishopscourt, wants ‘closer’ links to Irish racing
BSB

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Alex Rins explains Yamaha plan to introduce V4
Alex Rins, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
6h ago
Williams hint at Franco Colapinto return option as part of Alpine deal
Franco Colapinto made his F1 debut with Williams in 2024
RR News
6h ago
Pedro Acosta’s back-story about Michael Dunlop link-up at Valentino Rossi’s ranch
Dunlop, Acosta
MotoGP News
8h ago
Three broken bones, but two MotoGP riders are plotting a quick comeback
Raul Fernandez
F1 News
8h ago
Toto Wolff makes Mercedes demand amid fluctuation admission
Mercedes won four races in 2024