FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery

LCR Honda have displayed their 2025 MotoGP livery.

The Honda satellite team will have Johann Zarco for the second year, and will welcome Somkiat Chantra for his rookie campaign.

Johann Zarco's beautiful Honda LCR Castrol livery

Zarco's Castro LCR Honda livery is a familiar green, white and red.

Zarco joined Honda last season and was regularly their most competitive rider in a very difficult year for the manufacturer.

But now with new technical director Romano Albesiano in their ranks, the LCR team will hope to profit from the manufacturer's new direction.

Chantra's Idemitsu LCR Honda is a different red and white design.

Chantra has a tough task ahead by stepping onto the bike that was the worst on last year's grid.

He begins life in the premier class with his home race, the Thailand MotoGP, on February 28-March 2.