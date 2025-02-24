Intriguing name added to the mix of “big-hitters” to win Thailand MotoGP

The season-opening Thailand MotoGP could result in a first premier class win for an intriguing rider, it has been claimed.

Alex Marquez has been named alongside Franco Morbidelli as among the favourites to win the first grand prix of 2025.

Their performance in preseason testing - and their comfort on the year-old Ducati which they also rode last year - means they caught the eye.

“You have to say that going into the Thailand MotoGP, the four names we’re speaking about won’t come as a surprise to anyone,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard predicted.

“The big-hitters we’ll be talking about will be Alex Marquez on the GP24, Franco Morbidelli on the GP24, and Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia on the GP25s."

Ducati domination at Buriram predicted

“Ducati dominated the Thai GP last year. In the sprint they locked out the top eight," he added.

“The nearest KTM was 13-and-a-half seconds adrift over a 13-lap race!

“The nearest Yamaha was 14-and-a-half seconds away, Honda were 18-and-a-half seconds away, Aprilia were 19-and-a-half seconds away.

“They had seven bikes in the top 10 at the end of practice. They locked out the front two rows of the grid.

“This circuit is made for Ducati! It plays to its strengths.

“The first half-a-lap, the run to the final corner, is hard braking, get it stopped, accelerate.

“That’s where they gain all of their time. It was a complete Ducati domination.

“You wouldn’t be surprised to see A. Marquez, M. Marquez, Morbidelli and Bagnaia inside the top five.

“I think it’d be a huge surprise if they don’t lock out the top four.

“Yes, some manufacturers have improved but, at this place, Ducati are in a different league.”

Marc Marquez and Bagnaia are expected to fight for the 2025 MotoGP championship.

But as they adjust to the new factory-spec Ducati, Alex Marquez is an interesting pick to contend for victory in Thailand.

He hasn’t yet won a premier class race.

Morbidelli, meanwhile, hasn’t won a grand prix since 2020.

The first round, the Thailand MotoGP, is this weekend - February 28-March 2.